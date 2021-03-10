MAYFIELD — Two members of the Mayfield-Graves County Tourism Commission, a history teacher, and a former police chief and sheriff are working toward reopening Mayfield’s long dormant museum at the Icehouse, which now has a new name.
The Barton-Davis Museum at the Icehouse was named in honor of the late Lon Carter Barton, a former Mayfield High School history teacher and local historian, and former Graves County Sheriff and Mayfield Police Chief John Davis, also a local historian, as well as an author and avid collector of local artifacts.
“It’s really John’s brainchild. I mean, this is his dream. And so, I guess for Ed (Richard) and Jennifer (Walker) and I, it’s really working to make this dream come true, because it was a dream of ours as well,” said Alex Goodman, the commission’s treasurer.
Once the museum fully reopens, Goodman said they would utilize revolving exhibits to keep the museum fresh and enticing, especially for school children. This way, children visiting in the fall can go back in the spring and see new and different items from the local communities’ past.
To help them accomplish this, she said Travis Bizzle and Scott Berryman from Derksen Portable Buildings donated a portable building to the Icehouse to use as storage, which is already on site.
Like the original museum — spearheaded by the late Martha Babb around 1997 — Goodman said their first exhibits will largely focus on the backbone of the locale’s historic commerce and agriculture: tobacco.
To renovate the museum, the tourism commission’s executive director, Jennifer Walker, said they’ve been using good old-fashioned elbow grease. However, they also need community support to help push it toward the finish line.
“We’ve been relying on donations, like the building that was donated to us. We’re coming in on Saturdays and doing things on our own time,” Walker said.
This includes diversifying their exhibits. Anyone that wants to donate or loan a piece of Mayfield history or help in some other way can contact the tourism commission at 270-247-6106. These pieces don’t have to be related to the county’s tobacco roots, however.
Goodman said they intend to showcase exhibits centered around former stores that encompassed the city square, politics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices, to name a few.
Davis, the man who inspired Goodman, Walker and Richard to pursue the museum, has his own rich and personal history that is tightly wound with his longtime home.
“I have always loved Mayfield, every aspect of it. And so I discovered that there were items out there, historic in nature, memorable in nature, collectable in nature, that could help tell the story of Mayfield,” Davis said.
A date for the grand opening has not been set yet, but Walker said they are aiming for the 2021-22 school year.
