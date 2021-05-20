MAYFIELD — Bit by bit, government restrictions are being lifted as COVID-19 loosens its grip on society. On June 11, the state’s mask mandate and business capacity limits will be lifted for most social settings, just in time for Mayfield’s planned July 4 fireworks show.
Mayor Kathy O’Nan said even though they already planned for fireworks this year, the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was a welcome surprise.
“It is a relief, and you know the mask thing ... happened so quickly last week. And events like this, it takes planning several months in advance,” she said.
Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on July 4, which is on a Sunday this year. While seemingly no restrictions or guidance will be issued to the public for the event, there is one thing from last year she said the city will keep.
In years past, O’Nan said much of the parking was concentrated around War Memorial Stadium. When the public headed home, heavy traffic would congest the surrounding streets. During the 2020 fireworks show, the stadium was closed to the public because of pandemic restrictions. This led to parking in a variety of other places, such as the fairgrounds.
Because “parking was more spread out,” O’Nan said traffic went very smoothly.
“Last year, this worked so well, and MPD (Mayfield Police Department), they liked the way that it was easy after the fireworks was over,” she said.
While the event looks to go off with a bang, other familiar events like Glory Days are still on hiatus because of timing and budget constraints wrought by the pandemic.
As an “extra precaution,” O’Nan said she made the decision to cut spending for community events instead of city services. But she hopes by the time the planned Haunted Graves event takes place this fall that the city can push toward a return to normal.
“Hopefully, 2022 will be back on track with our car shows and our food truck event, no matter who’s the sponsor at the time, and we can get back to doing more fun community, city government-sponsored things,” O’Nan said.
She added that the fireworks would not be happening this year without community and corporate sponsors, including FNB Bank, Atmos Energy, CFSB, TVA, First Kentucky Bank, and Mayfield Electric and Water.
