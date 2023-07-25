The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that a Mayfield man was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison on possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to a DOJ news release, U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky, Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA Louisville Field Division, McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman, and Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden made the announcement.
The news release said that, according to court documents, on Feb. 22, 2022, in Graves County, Deanthony L. Noonan, 37, possessed with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a methamphetamine mixture. Noonan was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, on possession with the intent to distribute more than 500 grams of a methamphetamine mixture.
There is no parole in the federal system, according to the DOJ.
The news release said the case was investigated by the DEA Paducah post of duty, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Hancock, Chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Paducah Branch Office, prosecuted the case.
