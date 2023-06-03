A Mayfield man was killed in a second fatal Memorial Day ATV accident in Marshall County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
A Wednesday, May 31 sheriff’s office news release said it was dispatched to an injury involving an ATV on Monday, May 29, at about 4:38 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the operator appeared to have lost control of the ATV in a sharp curve on Harrison Road in Marshall County. It said the ATV flipped over and landed on the operator.
The ATV operator was identified by the sheriff’s office as James Burgess, 51, of Mayfield.
Marshall County EMS, the Marshall County Coroner, Marshall County Rescue Squad and the West Marshall Fire Department assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.
Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office also announced the death of Luis Benitez, 30, of Mayfield, related to a separate Memorial Day ATV accident in Marshall County. In that accident, the sheriff’s office responded around 2:45 p.m. Monday to an injury ATV accident in Soldier Creek in Marshall County, and Benitez was later pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office said that alcohol did not appear to be a factor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.