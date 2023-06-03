A Mayfield man was killed in a second fatal Memorial Day ATV accident in Marshall County, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

A Wednesday, May 31 sheriff’s office news release said it was dispatched to an injury involving an ATV on Monday, May 29, at about 4:38 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the operator appeared to have lost control of the ATV in a sharp curve on Harrison Road in Marshall County. It said the ATV flipped over and landed on the operator.

