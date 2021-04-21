MAYFIELD — A Mayfield man was arrested after allegedly confessing to the weekend stabbing of another Mayfield man.
At approximately 8:20 a.m. Sunday, Mayfield police officers were dispatched to an unresponsive man at a home on South 14th Street. The victim, identified as Devon Saxton, 31, was found on the front porch with a laceration wound to his neck, authorities said.
Saxton was pronounced dead at the scene and Mayfield police detectives and the Graves County coroner were summoned to the scene. There, detectives processed the scene and began investigating leads.
After conducting interviews and gathering evidence, detectives were led to the residence of Troy Rogers, 36. Rogers was interviewed, during which he confessed to the killing, police said.
Rogers was charged with murder and taken to the Graves County Jail.
An autopsy was scheduled Monday at the state medical examiner’s office.
The Mayfield Police Department was assisted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Mayfield Fire/EMS, and the coroner’s office.
