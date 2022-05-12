MAYFIELD — To continue helping rebuild the community, Graves County has been awarded more than $20 million in tornado relief including funding for housing, infrastructure and the industrial park. Gov. Andy Beshear, along with Rep. Richard Heath, presented the funds on Tuesday.
The largest donation from the Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund will help build 300 homes in Western Kentucky.
“We will be investing $16 million from the team Western Kentucky tornado relief fund to non-profits in the area to provide funding to build up to 300 homes in the tornado hit areas,” said Beshear.
These groups include Habitat for Humanity, the Fuller Center for Housing, and Homes and Hope for Kentucky. Due to the funding, each non-profit will be able to build up to about 100 homes. These homes can be built in counties that are eligible for individual and household FEMA assistance.
Directors from each board spoke, however, Dave Wright of the Mayfield-Graves County Fuller Center said words that everyone in the room could get behind.
“It’s time for us to get busy. Time to get our britches rolled up, and time to start building houses for people in this community that was affected by the tornadoes,” said Wright. “In all our ways that acknowledge Christ, he will direct our paths.”
The organization of the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund was noted as one of the most important things to come out of that night. To date, it has paid out over $11 million to families harmed by the tornadoes covering funeral expenses, helped uninsured renters and homeowners and covered the deductible of just about every insured homeowner and renter out there.
Beshear said 257 people from 91 households are now housed in 93 travel trailers.
Over the last two weeks, $14.6 million in aid for the communities has been announced. Of that, $4.8 million was awarded to the Mayfield and Graves County.
“I’m happy to first recognize the first award to come to the city of Mayfield for $2.8 millions,” said Beshear.
Mayor Kathy O’Nan, along with government officials and the city council, gathered to receive the check.
“We’ve seen the governor so much, and each time is important. Those first days when he looked me right in the face and I said, I’m so worried we will go bankrupt. I knew how muchmoney we had and what our budget was. And my goodness, we lost so much,” said O’Nan. “And he said, ‘I will not let you go bankrupt.’ And he didn’t.”
Following the city’s check, Beshear had more to award.
“We were working on getting generators out anywhere and everywhere as quickly as we could. And FEMA was telling me a week and I was saying no, you got 24 hours. But the Mayfield Electric and Water System was out there in full force, working as hard as they could to get people back up in some resemblance of normalcy, to be able to have water that comes out of that tap or electricity to see our way around,” Beshear said.
Beshear then awarded MEWS $2 million for infrastructure repairs.
“We lost our light, a lot of our electrical infrastructure, a lot of our water infrastructure, our wastewater infrastructure, and also a lot of our broadband internet department. We lost over 20 buildings in this tornado,” said Marty Ivy, general superintendent of MEWS.
“I reached out to Rep. Heath and also reached out to the governor’s office. I asked for help from anybody we can get. And here it is to help us here. And we really appreciate these guys. They worked hard to help us get through this. We’re six to 10 years probably from being back to where we want to be. But we’ll get there and especially with the help that we received. Thank you very much.”
Heath spoke to everyone in attendance. “It’s days like this it makes the job worthwhile. Forgive me for being emotional, but there’s emotion in this. I get asked the question of the day, enjoy what you do, too. Do you enjoy the political arena? And my answer is yes, I do. If I did not, get out,” said Heath.
Beshear noted one of the many struggles the community faces now is reconstruction.
“We need help. We need jobs. We need people to know that there is a big bright future here. And in this area, there is going to have to be employment so that we don’t have people move away from towns like Mayfield,” said Beshear.
The next award stems from the Product Development Initiative, also known as PDI, to build a 150,000-square-foot pad-ready site for prospective employers. The funding comes through a partnership between the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development and the Kentucky Association for Economic Development.
“When that next major employer comes calling, you have the best site in the United States that is ready to go,” said Beshear. “We are investing $230,000 to fund upgrades at Graves County Hickory Industrial Park.”
“We look forward to putting this money to good use and hopefully bring the next big prospect to Kentucky,” said Jason Lemle, president of GCED.
Prior to those awards, Beshear had a special gift for O’Nan.
“She let us know, I think just offhand, that she lost something that was pretty special to her that another governor had recognized her with. She’d lost her recognition as a Kentucky Colonel. I think we promised to rebuild every life and repair everything that had been taken,” said Beshear.
Signed and delivered, Beshear presented O’Nan with the Kentucky Colonel Certificate she had lost during the tornado.
“Mayfield is a symbol of resilience, of strength. And I’m so proud of what the people in this community have been able to accomplish, you ought to be proud of yourselves. We’re here today with more good news. Because if anybody around this Commonwealth deserves good news, it’s y’all,” said Beshear.
