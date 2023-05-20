PADNWS-05-20-23 AKINS - PHOTO

Trace Adkins

When country music star Trace Adkins was asked what inspired him to select Mayfield as the site for tonight’s free concert at CFSB War Memorial Stadium, the word community came to mind.

“We were looking for a place that we felt would represent the spirit of (his song) ‘Somewhere in America.’ Even with all the negative stuff that we’re exposed to and inundated with every day, somewhere in America we still have that spirit. Community is community,” he said.

