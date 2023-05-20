When country music star Trace Adkins was asked what inspired him to select Mayfield as the site for tonight’s free concert at CFSB War Memorial Stadium, the word community came to mind.
“We were looking for a place that we felt would represent the spirit of (his song) ‘Somewhere in America.’ Even with all the negative stuff that we’re exposed to and inundated with every day, somewhere in America we still have that spirit. Community is community,” he said.
“Community is helping people and coming together in the face of incredible tragedy, being able to help each other out. Mayfield just epitomizes that. Mayfield was faced with this incomprehensible destruction, and loss of life, and then the community came together to rebuild.”
“Somewhere in America” is a song about the spirit of old towns and country living, according to Adkins.
“Folks are willing to help their neighbors and lend a hand ... it’s not any more complicated than that.”
Adkins has heard of the residents and leaders of Mayfield and all of the work its men and women have accomplished in the cleaning and rebuilding of their beloved town.
“I’m really looking forward to sitting down and talking to some folks that we’ve gotten some background on, the acts of heroism and sacrifice are so inspiring, I really look forward to speaking with them.”
Important information for tonight:
• The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the stadium located at 975 W. Lockridge St.
• There will be two entrance/exit gates, with the main entrance off of Lockridge Street. The gates will open at 6 p.m.
• Parking is available in surrounding areas on a first-come, first-served basis. Handicap parking will be available.
• There will be food trucks and vendors set up on the east side of the stadium near the Senior Citizen Center. No parking will be allowed at the Senior Citizen Center.
• Seating will be available on the stadium bleachers, as well as the field, but bring your own lawn chairs.
• There will be overflow parking available at the Fairgrounds and Graves County High School.
• Courtesy of Northside Baptist, there will be three shuttle buses that will run from overflow parking lots to pick up and drop off attendees. Look for signs that say “Shuttle Pick Up/ Drop off Here.”
• The shuttle will run from 6-8 p.m., prior to the concert and about an hour after the concert. The shuttle is also first-come, first-served.
