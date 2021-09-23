The Mayfield Independent Schools Board of Education this week followed the recommendation of Superintendent Joe Henderson to keep the mask mandate in place while Graves County continues to experience high case counts of COVID-19.
Henderson said it’s a necessary step to ensure students can stay in school, and reduce the risk of quarantine.
“It’s too difficult to remove masks at this point in time,” he said.
The mask mandate will be reevaluated once more at the Oct. 18 board meeting.
The board also approved Pearl Diagnostic Laboratory to set up at the high school and test staff and students--with parental consent--who have had close contact with another that had COVID-19. Henderson said as long as they continue to test positive over a seven-day period, the staff member or student can continue to participate in school activities.
The district will also participate in Gov. Andy Beshear’s incentive program that rewards school employees $100 for getting fully vaccinated. This includes those who were vaccinated prior to the board’s decision to take part in the program.
“We’re continuing to have more and more get it,” Henderson said. “There were some people very skeptical in the very beginning that now resolved that it’s probably best for them to do so. So, this is just another opportunity to hopefully incentivize the employee to do it as quickly as possible.”
In order to qualify, he said staff members have to be fully vaccinated with both doses of either Moderna or Pfizer, or with just the one shot from Johnson and Johnson. The deadline to get vaccinated and be eligible is Dec. 1, 2021.
