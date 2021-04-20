MAYFIELD — Vaccine hesitancy is seen across many communities, especially within minority groups. A Mayfield teacher is bringing students together to tackle this issue among the Hispanic population.
Lorena Godinez is the Mayfield High School Spanish teacher. She also sponsors Foreign Language Club.
“Foreign Language Club is doing this as a community service project, so what we’ve done is gone out in the community and disseminated these flyers to where Hispanics frequent,” Godinez said.
They are putting up flyers with “Vaccunese Contra El COVID” typed in large font. It translates to COVID-19 vaccination. Each flyer says COVID-19 vaccinations do not require a social security number or identification, they are free and people 18 years and older are eligible.
Godinez and her foreign language students are putting up the flyers across Graves County to better inform the Hispanic community and hopefully reduce vaccine concerns.
The project is in collaboration with the Graves County Health Department. They say that there are concerns over needing identification or a social security card, whether the vaccines cost anything and access to information.
The flyers provide answers to all of those questions while providing a number for them to call with questions.
Godinez said she already received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
“That day that I went in, I mean, the room was full with Hispanics,” Godinez said. “I got to help a couple translate the forms, answer any questions or concerns that they had.”
Mayfield High School English Language teacher Niaz Khadem said the flyers are also helping the foreign language club students, some in his class.
He said it is wonderful to see the kids assisting their community.
“As they’re just learning English, they’re sort of in a new place, figuring things out,” Khadem said. “They don’t necessarily always get to be the protagonists, right? But this is the time where they got to take charge and do something for the community.”
Khadem said the students will be rewarded with dinner at one of the local restaurants.
The Graves County Health Department is also putting together a community drive outside of normal business hours to help with access.
