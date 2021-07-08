MAYFIELD — Local seniors can look forward to good food, social interaction and bingo once more.
The Mayfield-Graves County Senior Center reopened its doors Tuesday with the same services local seniors have come to expect, along with some refreshing changes, executive director Charlotte Rogers said.
Rogers said senior citizens have been eager to get back into the center for a while, with many of them often asking while picking up food.
“Some of them have been counting the days,” she said.
The center, she added, looks a little different when seniors walk in, though. The first change they are likely to notice is the receptionist, Patsy Bean, has been moved out into the main lobby, sporting a different desk. While her new desk is a little smaller, Bean said she likes having windows to see the weather outside.
Some new furniture has also been added to the lobby, giving waiting visitors a comfortable place to sit.
Other changes include a repainted dining room, new flooring for the office and hallway, and the remaining flooring stripped, cleaned and waxed, Rogers said. A receptionist desk has been placed in the dining area as well, which has also been rearranged to allot more space.
Sandra Fristoe said she wasn’t expecting the fresh new look, but praised workers and staff for a job well done.
“It’s a blessing, we’ve missed it. They’ve done an excellent job. It’s beautiful,” Fristoe said.
She also missed having the Graves County Sheriff’s Office visit the center to provide seniors with important information on things like scams.
Fristoe said she is most excited to play bingo again. Rogers said while that typically took place on Wednesdays, this week it will be 10 a.m. on Thursday. She noted it would likely stay that way.
She added that monthly trips to restaurants would also return, but nothing was planned yet.
As COVID-19 lessens, Rogers said the center will largely return to as it was before the pandemic, with no government-issued restrictions. Visitors are not required to wear a mask if they don’t want to, nor do they need to prove they have been vaccinated.
Hand sanitizer stations will still be available.
“We’re glad this is over and we hope to see some faces, and all the old faces again. We’re looking forward to that,” Rogers said.
She added that should the pandemic return, they will follow the state’s guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.