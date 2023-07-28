LTRG

At a job fair last week, the Mayfield-Graves County Long-Term Recovery Group had a total of 49 households asking for assistance. On Wednesday, the number had almost doubled to more than 90 families asking for help.

 BLAINE MCDONALD

GRAVES COUNTY — The number of families asking for assistance is growing after last week’s historic flash flooding in Graves County.

