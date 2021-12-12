Schools in the Graves County and Mayfield will not have classes for the rest of the calendar year following a devastating tornado that ripped through the area Friday evening.
Schools will resume classes for both school districts on Jan. 3.
Graves County Superintendent Matt Madding said the revised schedule for semester exams would be determined by the principals.
“We will not be operating in person this week at all,” he said. “These will not be NTI (nontraditional instruction) days or anything like that.
“We’re just going to be closed and try to be a resource for our community as much as we possibly can be and help fill needs and help with some of the recovery efforts that are out there.”
Madding said his school district stands at the ready to help families in need.
“If there are any needs that any of our families have, please let us know,” he said. “We’re doing all we can to support them and make sure that they have what they need and stay fed and safe.”
Graves County school board Chairwoman Kelly Whitaker said several of its schools did not have power on Sunday.
“Wingo and Farmington and Fancy Farm do (have power),” she said. “Sedalia, they believe, might be on later (Sunday). We’re just working to get that restored and then open up the ones that we can so that people can come and shelter or get warm meals.
“Our families, our staff need to contact their administrators if they have needs. I know some people were directly hit, and we’re working to find a way to organize people to help with those families of ours.”
The Mayfield Independent School District issued a statement Sunday.
“Mayfield Independent Schools will be closed until further notice,” according to the statement. “There will be no classes until after the first of the year. There will be no extra curricular events for at least the upcoming week.
“We will be sending out information about assistance options for our families in need in the near future. We are also working on communications for those wanting to donate goods or services and will release that information tomorrow (Monday).”
