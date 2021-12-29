Mayfield and Graves County officials, along with more than a dozen other agency representatives, took to Facebook Live on Tuesday night to answer residents’ questions about the tornado recovery efforts, and addressed some concerns people have as rebuilding of lives continues.
Officials made efforts to answer the questions of concerned residents on a range of topics, including temporary housing, debris removal, FEMA relief, and rebuilding.
“The history of our downtown changed on December the 10th. It will never look the same. But I can guarantee you that everyone here, we are wanting to make it better than ever before,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said.
“The decisions that will be made in the next year will affect the next 100 years of lives and jobs, and I just want everyone to know that we are going to work diligently to make sure that you’re taken care of,” Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry added.
O’Nan and Perry said the city and county are working together to create a long-term recovery committee. Perry said he and O’Nan are seeking guidance from others who have gone through disasters to find the best way to put together this committee, and planning is in early stages.
O’Nan said Mayfield’s city ordinance does not currently allow for tiny home trailers to be placed on city property, but the City Council will look into that issue and temporary housing in general. Perry said there is a 17-acre property on county land that officials are looking into to create space for temporary housing. Officials are working the logistics out. Perry noted getting utilities for tiny home trailers or FEMA trailers on this land, when it’s available, “will not be an issue.”
Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said there is not currently a date set for when the city will lift its dusk-till-dawn curfew, adding the need for curfew is evaluated every 24 hours. Authorities said the curfew is in place to keep people safe at night, especially as debris clean-up continues. No citations have been issued for curfew violations, Kent said.
Officers would not issue citations for people who have “legitimate purposes” being out after dark, such as going to or leaving work, Kent said. Businesses that are not in the tornado corridor could continue business hours as normal, even if their normal hours fall outside of the curfew times.
“Our law enforcement officers will take common sense into play. We want to promote commerce. There’s no restriction — if your business is outside of the affected damage path, you can open to your normal business hours,” Kent said.
Both Mayfield Police and the Graves County Sheriff’s Office have arrested people for looting property damaged by the tornado.
O’Nan now sees an opportunity to build back Mayfield better than it was before.
“When all the debris is cleared, when all the buildings are cleared, we’re going to look out and see just a vast expanse, and it’s going to look pretty desolate to me. But I don’t see that as horrible now as I did in the first week. We have a chance to reinvent ourselves; we have a chance to do this so much better.”
Multiple officials highlighted the Graves County Tornado Relief Hotline. Perry encouraged people who are in need of financial assistance, even if their home did not take any damage, to call the hotline at 270-727-5114. Graves County Emergency Management Director Tracey Warner said the hotline can also be used for those who need fuel for their generators, and for people to stock up on supplies as the temperature cools down this week.
The hotline is operated from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, and after-hours voicemails are also monitored. Residents are asked to call 911 if they are having an emergency.
Perry said the Graves County Fiscal Court would meet to discuss plans to rebuild the county courthouse.
Officials also warned people not to go inside damaged buildings and search for mementos.
A recording of the information event is available on the Graves County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.
Hannah Saad
