Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group receives $250,000 donation

MAYFIELD — The Mayfield Community Foundation on Thursday announced a $250,000 donation to the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group to help with efforts to place Dec. 10, 2021, tornado survivors in homes through the New Lease on Life Program.

The LTRG’s New Lease on Life program buys vacant homes and uses the group’s partner network to get those home ready for survivors to live in. Disaster case managers then work to identify eligible survivors and match them with homes based on their family size, location and financial sustainability, the Mayfield Community Foundation said.

