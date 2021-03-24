MAYFIELD — The Mayfield-Graves County Airport has experienced immense growth in recent years, and to showcase this growth several county and city officials were invited to a luncheon and tour of its facilities earlier this month.
At the luncheon, Airport Board Chairman Todd McBee proposed to officials such as Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan that the airport’s current part-time manager, Brent Robertson, should be full time so that he can devote all of his attention to the airport’s increasing needs.
“Brent has often been needed elsewhere in the county to do other details and that has left the airport to suffer in the meantime, and so we’re trying to make a push to have him as the full-time dedicated manager on the field there,” McBee told the Mayfield Messenger on Tuesday.
The airport has been bringing in corporate CEOs and high-dollar businessmen from across the country, which means more fuel being bought and in turn more revenue. Some of these individuals, like Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, have their planes maintained by West Tennessee Aviation, which is at the Mayfield-Graves County Airport. Some even pay the airport to have their planes housed in hangars there, as well.
Robertson has been the man who has accommodated these travelers for several years, but his time was always split with the Graves County Road Department. To that end, he is hopeful the county makes him full time to focus on travelers and the airport itself.
In addition to groundskeeping, his duties include hanger rentals and maintenance, taxiing planes, fueling them, testing the fuel, and keeping fuel records. He even attends fuel training school; he said he was the only person in Graves County with that credential.
“What we like is if anybody flies in here at any time, and wants to start a business, I can open the door and say ‘Welcome to Mayfield and Graves County.’ That means a lot to people,” Robertson said.
Having a full-time staff there would also open up the possibility for incoming charter flights, which airport board member Johnny Jackson said would not happen otherwise.
“They do not come into an airport that doesn’t have a dedicated manager, and that’s costing us some travelers. They either go to Paducah or Murray,” Jackson said.
McBee said the airport currently pulls in an approximate gross of $250,000, and landing charter flights would certainly increase that.
The idea behind the luncheon with local leaders, he said, was that there would be cost sharing between the county, city and airport board for Robertson to be full time. Though his payroll, paycheck, retirement and benefits would still likely be through the county, McBee said all three entities would put money toward other necessities, like “portions” of his salary.
He said this is all another step toward ensuring that the airport continues to grow and move forward.
“The facility is not the playground of little toy airplanes anymore; it’s really an economic driver to the community. And that’s why we want to keep that momentum going forward (with) this economic driver of the community, and in order to do that we need full time staff there,” McBee said. “We need to keep the place maintained and we need to be able to land, service, and depart aircraft, day and night.”
He noted that while county and city officials have reacted positively to the idea, he wasn’t sure when the change would be made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.