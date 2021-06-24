MAYFIELD — The typical “BOOM!” “POP!” and “POW!” of many Fourth of July fireworks displays may be lacking some “BANG!” for their bucks due to a supply shortage.
The City of Mayfield has its fireworks show set for Sunday, July 4, from the Mayfield Ballpark area at 9 p.m. But getting all the necessary explosives to put on a pyrotechnic performance has proven to be a bit more problematic.
Global shipping issues seems to be the culprit behind fewer firework supplies, according to a June 15 USA Today article. This comes after a surge in personal firework purchases in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and when many municipal displays were canceled due to health concerns.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said while several western Kentucky towns have been forced to cancel their Fourth of July fireworks displays, she considers Mayfield lucky to be able to continue with its celebration.
“When the provider the city had used for the past several years canceled a few months ago, we contracted with a local provider, Marty Mathis, who, at that time, had scheduled to also provide fireworks shows for several churches within Graves County,” she said. “Due to the current lack of supplies, he has had to cancel all of his shows except for ours.”
Still, Mathis said nailing down his typical fireworks wares has been a bit like lighting a match in a monsoon.
“I’m having to shop around. My distributer is in Leitchfield and I’ve been shopping with him for 15 years and every year he’s had them. A good, good supply; always had what I needed,” he said. “This year, he didn’t have it. A lot of consumer stuff, he didn’t have and he’s strung me a little bit there and it didn’t even fill the budget of the fireworks show.”
Mathis said he’s having to travel to Sikeston, Missouri, and pay retail prices for the rest of what he’ll use for the city’s show.
“There’s going to be a lot of fireworks shows that’s pretty quiet this year,” said Mathis, who has shot fireworks shows for the past 15 years. “It’s not going to be what I usually do because a lot of stuff that I’m short on this year. But I’m gonna do my best and put together my best work and see what I can do.”
Several fireworks tents have already set up in town to sell various items to interested patriotic patrons.
Music is planned for 8 p.m. on the Fourth before the fireworks show, the city announced. No seating will be available inside War Memorial Stadium, but parking will be available around the surrounding area.
Along with the city, FNB Bank, Atmos Energy, CFSB Bank, Mayfield Electric and Water, TVA and First Kentucky Bank are sponsoring the fireworks display this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.