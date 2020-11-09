At the beginning of the school year, a small kitchen fire at Graves County High School prompted quick response from Mayfield-Graves Fire Department.
Fire Chief Jeremy Creason said even after the fire was out, personnel “spent several hours” clearing smoke from the building so students could return to class.
That incident sparked something of its own — a conversation between Creason and Graves School Superintendent Matthew Madding about the facilities outside city limits.
The Graves County School District and Mayfield Fire Department have entered into an agreement where should a structure fire occur at one of the district’s facilities, the fire department would be automatically notified and dispatched to assist the responding volunteer fire departments.
“I was interested in this type of agreement because we want as much help and as quick a response as possible should we have a fire in one of our facilities,” Madding said. “We realized just how much support is needed in these situations after the small kitchen fire we had at GCHS back on the first day of school.”
Creason said that now, MFD would send a single engine company to supplement the volunteer fire departments. This includes fires in the parking lots or even a school bus on the road. Once the VFD has the situation in hand, the dispatched city engine would return to the station.
He noted they would not dispatch to false alarms.
Creason said that before the agreement when a structure fire occurred, whomever was in charge at the scene would make the decision whether to call MFD for assistance.
He added that although the volunteer departments would still be called first and are closer to most county schools, volunteers have regular jobs and are not always at the stations to hop in a truck when a fire occurs.
“We just want to be a good partner of the community,” Creason said. “Our mission is to save lives, protect property.”
Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner said the agreement allows the volunteer fire departments to focus on responding to the scene while assuring them that they have “additional manpower coming” if they arrive first.
“This is just an additional resource that we know will be responding in the event of a school fire,” Warner said.
Creason said there was no monetary agreement between MFD and the school district.
