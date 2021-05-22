MAYFIELD — The retirement of Mayfield Fire Department battalion chief and paramedic Jason Baldwin earlier this month heralded a significant shift in the department’s ranks. The 20-year veteran’s exit brought about the promotion of three employees and prompted the department to begin advertising for the hiring of new recruits.
Mayfield Fire Chief and Emergency Medical Service Director Jeremy Creason said the fire department began actively looking to hire four entry-level recruits earlier this week. To be considered for employment, applicants must be dual-certified as both firefighters and emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
Creason said losing Baldwin and his “wealth of knowledge” would be challenging. After a new recruit is hired, it typically takes three years for them to become fully “acclimated” with the job and all it entails.
“It’s impossible to replace 20 years experience,” Creason said. “You gain a knowledge of the department, you gain a knowledge of the city, our streets, the water system and hydrants in town, and then just the thousands of EMS calls you know he had under his belt.”
Stepping in to replace Baldwin as B Shift battalion chief is another seasoned firefighter, 14-year veteran Matt Pierce. Pierce’s promotion from captain brought about two more promotions within the department. Rustin Miller was promoted from lieutenant to captain, and Shane McCarver from firefighter to lieutenant. McCarver’s promotion was the final step before the hiring process began in earnest.
Creason said the department will advertise hiring for the next two or three weeks. This allots time for prospective employees to submit their applications and resumes.
There are three battalions (A, B and C) in the department, each with about 14 employees scheduled, though most days it is around 13 depending on vacations and sick days. Creason said that to “meet the emergency needs of the community” there needs to be a minimum of 11 personnel every shift.
As of Wednesday, the department had 41 staff out of 45 positions. Creason noted that over the next six years, 15 more employees will become eligible for retirement, which is a third of the department’s staff.
He explained that the department had been understaffed for around five months, but it was important to wait for more spots to open. He said it’s more preferable to train recruits as a group rather than individually. This is to keep them on the same schedule.
In addition to being dual-certified, prospective employees will also be required to pass the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT). According to the Kentucky Fire Commission’s website, the CPAT is a sequence of eight events designed to simulate a fire scene. The events will test a person’s “strength, agility, balance and ability to follow directions while under physical and emotional stress” while wearing a 50 pound vest.
This includes arduous tasks like stair climb, hose drag, equipment carry, ladder raise and extension, forcible entry, search, rescue, and ceiling breach and pull. Between each event is a brief 85-foot walking phase that allows for 20 seconds of recovery. The site also notes that it is a pass or fail test based on a “validated maximum total time of 10 minutes and 20 seconds.”
More information on the CPAT can be found at www.kyfirecommission.kctcs.edu.
Once an applicant is hired, Creason said they will need 400 hours of training before they can enter an actively burning structure on a fire scene. Their jobs will center more on tools and hooking up supply lines.
While the length of this process varies, he said it “normally takes between six to eight months.”
The challenges with hiring and retention, Creason said, primarily lie with “negative changes to the Kentucky Retirement System,” as well as keeping salaries competitive with surrounding agencies, which “is essential.”
The starting salary for a MFD firefighter/EMT is approximately $39,000 plus an additional $4,000 State Firefighter Incentive Pay for completion of a firefighter certification. Salary for a firefighter-paramedic is approximately $45,000, which also comes with the same incentive pay, totaling $49,000. Creason said the overall pay is “comparable” to Murray Fire Department but behind the Paducah Fire Department’s starting pay, which is over $50,000.
A much broader issue, he added, is a general lack of interest in this line of work, particularly in younger generations. “There seems to be fewer people interested in working in public safety as a whole, so figuring out how to make fire and EMS appealing to young adults entering the workforce is also very important.”
To help spark interest, particularly in Emergency Medical Services, Mayfield EMS and the Mayfield-Graves Area Technology Center are partnering up for a new class this fall. Creason has stated that the local vocational school plans to offer a year-long EMT course to high school seniors.
Passing the course would set them up to take the national registry licensure exam right after graduation. Once they pass the exam, they will be “ready to enter the workforce” as fully licensed EMTs. Creason said he has already noticed an interest among them.
In spite of the challenges with hiring and retention, he is confident in his staff and said that the MFD is in a “great position going forward” thanks to strong leaders, talent and potential.
“The mission of this department is and will always be to save lives and protect the property of our residents, and it is my job to ensure whoever answers those emergency calls is equipped with the best training and equipment possible,” Creason said. “This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Mayfield Fire Department, and I can confidently say we have the most highly trained and professional staff and the best equipment now than at any other time in our long history.”
