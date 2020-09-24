Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason has been selected as the city employee of the year by the Kentucky League of Cities.
The KLC announced Creason’s selection, along with the organization’s elected city official and city government of the year earlier this week in Lexington.
For 2020, there were more than 50 awards nominations, according to the KLC.
The city employee of the year award recognizes an exceptional city employee who performs at a distinguished level to improve his or her local government and community.
“It is an honor for me to work with Chief Creason and to witness his leadership within our community, region, and on a state level,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said.
“The investment he makes in our community will have a positive impact that will last many years, and the city will be better by having him in his vital leadership roles.
“I am most proud to have him as the head of the Mayfield Fire Department.”
Creason joined the Mayfield Fire Department in 2008 as a firefighter/paramedic and quickly rose through the ranks to become chief at the age of 34.
He has been a leading voice in all COVID-related health matters within the community.
The Mayfield Fire Department provides fire protection within the Mayfield city limits and ambulance service to the entirety of Graves County.
Creason is also a Level II paramedic instructor and a Level I firefighter instructor.
