MAYFIELD — Mayfield Elementary School is making it possible for all students to have the ability to communicate at all times. To do that, the school recently installed communication boards on all three playgrounds.
Communication boards allow those who have difficulties with verbal communication to interact with others by using pictures to express themselves.
Miranda Reed, director of Special Education and Preschool for Mayfield Independent, stated that when she first saw a communication board at a park in Paducah she knew immediately it was a “must have” for the students at Mayfield Independent.
These communication boards were created and installed by Justin Kimbro and his team from Helix Creative in Murray.
