Mayfield Electric & Water Systems provided an update as of Tuesday morning.
MEWS is also encouraging customers to inspect their meter base/weatherhead.
Wastewater system
- Operating at 75%.
- Generators are set up and repairs are ongoing.
- A backup generator is on site in case of an emergency.
- Cleanup and assessment are ongoing.
- Working with the Kentucky Division of Water.
- Disinfecting water.
Internet system
- Fiber has been restored to 90% of customers.
Office building
- A portable office with limited operations is expected to be open to the public by the middle of the week.
- Payment options at this current time are via mail, online or by call
- ing 877-775-5872.
- MEWS will be suspending $2.50 convenience fee for customers paying online or by phone.
- Office hours will be 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
Electric system
- MEWS has restored power to about 4,269 customers.
- Approximately 1,291 customers are still without power.
- 77% of the city is re-energized as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
- 1 of 2 bank transformers are energized
- One bank transformer is large enough to supply power to the whole city.
- Crews are currently working to repair the second bank transformer as soon as possible.
- Crews are clearing lines and repairing poles in all areas of Mayfield.
- Crews are also working to rebuild lines and restore power to the heavily damaged portions of Mayfield.
Water system
- Water system is fully operational.
- Running off generators.
- Backup generators are on site in case of emergency.
- Anyone in need of bulk water from fire
hydrants needs to notify
- MEWS first.
- A boil water advisory has been issued for portions of Hickory Water District.
- A boil water advisory is in place for residents along Hwy 45 North fr om Hwy 1276 to 2189 State Route 45 North, including Haven Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.