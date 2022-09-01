Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in Mayfield is expanding and moving to larger quarters.
The office was set up as a temporary, “popup” facility with two licensing stations soon after a tornado devastated Mayfield and much of the rest of western Kentucky last December. The new office will have five permanent issuing stations. It is at 355 Charles Drive — steps away from the temporary location at 351 Charles Drive.
“The Mayfield office began as an emergency operation with the primary mission of issuing replacement licenses and IDs to Kentuckians who had lost those credentials in the tornado,” Beshear said.
“However, for several months the office has offered a full suite of licensing services while work progressed to create permanent office space.”
Like KYTC’s 30 other regional offices, the Mayfield office processes applications for REAL ID and standard-issue driver’s licenses, commercial driver licenses, ID cards and learner permits. It also processes in-person renewals and requests for replacement credentials.
Operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT. Appointments can be scheduled online at drive.ky.gov, but the office also serves walk-in customers on a first-come, first-served basis while slots are available.
Kentuckians can “skip a trip” to an office by renewing their present credential online or by mail. To date, more than 210,000 Kentuckians have renewed remotely. “Licensing is more secure and with more options, such as online and mail renewal, since it was transferred from circuit court clerk offices to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said.
