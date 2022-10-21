PADNWS-10-21-22 MISD BOARD - PHOTO

Performing at the start of Monday’s school board meeting are (seated, from left) Angelina Garcia, Emily Dillon, Ashley Guerrero, Diego Montes, Maddox Gore, Abigail Sanchez and Jacob Carranza under the direction of Spanish student teacher Branden Clayton. The musicians performed at the Hispanic Heritage Month Festival earlier in the month. At the board meeting, the group played “Dos Orugitas” (“Two Little Caterpillars”) from the movie “Encanto.”

 DAVID B. SNOW | For The Messenger

MAYFIELD — The Mayfield Independent School District Board approved a 1% bonus for all full-time district employees with a minimum bonus of $200.

That was approved at the board’s meeting Monday night at Mayfield High School.

