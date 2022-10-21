MAYFIELD — The Mayfield Independent School District Board approved a 1% bonus for all full-time district employees with a minimum bonus of $200.
That was approved at the board’s meeting Monday night at Mayfield High School.
MAYFIELD — The Mayfield Independent School District Board approved a 1% bonus for all full-time district employees with a minimum bonus of $200.
That was approved at the board’s meeting Monday night at Mayfield High School.
Superintendent Joe Henderson said the passage of House Bill 1 during the 2022 special session of the Kentucky Legislature last August helped to make the bonus possible.
HB 1 provides funds in the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (WKSAFE) carry forward through June 2026 and provide cities, counties and school districts up to 100% of lost revenue for this fiscal year (2022-23), 66% next fiscal year and 33% for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
“With that being said, with some other provisions they had in the budget — now paying for full-day kindergarten instead of half-day kindergarten — there has been a lot of things they’ve done that have been a help to us.
“As we have a few times in the past, my recommendation is for a one-time payment of 1% of the base salary for a minimum of $200 for all of the full-time employees. We did the same thing last year,” Henderson said.
The board approved the recommendation unanimously.
Henderson and the board also approved actions toward building a new bus garage, approving Bill Adams Construction as the lead contractor for the bus garage and maintenance department.
Prior to that, the board approved putting the Dunbar property, where the bus garage was located before the Dec. 10 tornado, on the list of surplus property for sale.
The total proposed cost of construction for the bus garage is $2.067 million.
“We’ve still got to go through the ‘bad dirt’ phase and make sure there’s no bad dirt,” Henderson told the board. “There are a couple of areas on the site that they’re concerned about, and if so, we may have to dig out and replace the dirt. If so, then that number (the cost) may have to increase a little bit if we do that.”
Henderson said insurance would cover some items on the cost list, but not all.
“Insurance is going to tell us, ‘You didn’t have that much concrete in your previous site; therefore, we’re not going to pay you for this much concrete in your new site,’ ” he said. “There is SAFE funding through the state of Kentucky that was administered to help school districts impacted by the tornado rebuild anything that they lost. Basically, I have turned this very document (bus garage construction package) in to Frankfort, and they haven’t told me ‘No,’ so I’m going to say that’s a good thing.”
Henderson added that if the state starts asking questions about the cost items, different actions may be needed like using asphalt instead of concrete.
The board approved the construction package unanimously.
Henderson said the bus garage will be on Commonwealth Drive adjacent to the baseball field’s outfield fence off of the service road.
“We have more property there and more room,” Henderson told The Messenger about the new bus garage site. “It’s spread out a little more and it’s got proximity to the schools and…makes it a lot more user-friendly.”
The facility is expected to hold most of the district’s garage supplies, all of the maintenance offices, training areas and bays for the buses.
Henderson said the district ordered nine new buses and the district received one last week with two more expected later this week.
“Most of our fleet is going to be pretty new at this point,” he said. “The thing about our district — we only put so many miles on them because we only go within the city. We may have a bus or two that’s seven or eight years old.”
