Nine months after a violent December tornado severely damaged the historic Graves County courthouse in Mayfield, the demolition of the red brick building is underway, and the action drew a crowd on Friday.

In the months following the storm, people in the community have been waiting to see what would happen to the decades-old building. The contract to raze the courthouse, along with the jail and American Legion building, was awarded to Youngblood Excavating and Construction at the end of August. The preparation for the demolition started on Monday, and it began for the courthouse on Friday. Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said it’s likely that the entire building will be down by next week, but the rubble won’t yet be hauled away.

