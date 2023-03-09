Mayfield couple creates Shadow Agency Games

MAYFIELD – Mayfield locals, Brendan and Miranda Bowers, have created a mystery play-by-mail game named “Shadow Agency Games” for kids and families to enjoy.
In the game, a recipient can receive secret clues to help catch a criminal in the midst of pulling off a heist. They solve puzzles, and codes, and receive special secret agent items to help solve the mystery. It’s meant to bring young children and families together to solve puzzles and catch a criminal.
The idea for “Shadow Agency Games” began with Brendan Bowers’ nephews, ages five and eight, loving the secret agent spy puzzles Bowers would create for them and send them through the mail.
“I started this storyline that the CIA was sending them codes for them to solve to catch ‘The Tickle Monster.’ Which was me. I was wanting to do something fun, but I quickly got carried away,” Bowers told The Messenger.
Bowers’ wife, Miranda Bowers, has a degree in childhood development, so she edits and reviews content to keep the material age appropriate for the recipients in the six to 12 age range of the game.
As Bowers finished the storyline of “Shadow Agency Games,” he received more feedback from his subscribers, which consisted of close friends and family. His subscribers told him to start the business, and after a year, he decided to take the leap.
“We hope to encourage children’s abilities to solve problems and think outside the box,” Miranda Bowers said. “We hope families can do these mysteries together and enjoy something different.”
The Shadow Agency sends the recipient letters, with information telling their new operative to watch out for a criminal. The Shadow Agency needs help catching the criminal, and in order to catch him, the spy must decipher codes to help solve the case.
The recipient receives an official dossier of a criminal magician who’s trying to steal an artifact. The Shadow Agency gives information on the criminal, all of which must be figured out from the letters. The first code is deciphering the name of the dastardly criminal. Every letter has hints so that the recipient can potentially solve the code/puzzle.
With each week of puzzles, the recipient will get a playing card, with a binary code printed on the back. They receive one of these cards every week.
Each week, the recipient uncovers another clue as to what is going on in the case. The recipients receive spy gadgets throughout the puzzle game that help them in catching the criminal. The investigation delivers something each week that can bring the family together.
At the very end of the game, the recipient goes into the website and types in special sensitive information in binary to reveal a big secret.
Bowers explained that this game is meant for children and adults to sit down and work on the puzzles together each week as a team.
“This is something parents and kids can do together,” he said. “Some kids around the 10 to 12 age range could do the puzzles by themselves, but 6 to 10 might need some help. It’s designed that way, so that the parents can sit down each week and spend time together.”
Bowers expressed concern that children spend too much time with screens or devices, when family time should be promoted, such as family game nights.
“We would have family game nights, I’d have them with my brother, sister and my parents,” Bowers said. “Those were awesome. I want to give parents and kids an opportunity to do things like that.”
The long-term fantasy road map Bowers has for this business is to build a world with wacky criminals, some complete with short stories to build a world around this story.
Bowers is looking forward to using the core concept of the game by writing different themes and characters into the puzzles. Some advantages of this game are that children don’t have to travel anywhere to play. As Bowers said, “the anticipation of waiting for something makes it that much more special when it arrives.”
This way, the recipient has something arrive in the mail for them each week and they know that every Saturday, they will have something fun to do with their family.
On using binary code in the puzzles, Bowers said he wanted to give children playing the game many opportunities to try several different kinds of problems to solve.
“Whether it’s an alphabet cipher, a pigpen cipher, a grid cipher, or binary, I want to give them a broad spectrum of how to solve problems,” he said. “I’m hoping that little things like that will make them curious.”
This past week, “Shadow Agency Games” received orders for its first round of detectives, and Bowers is excited about that.
“They’ll be giving us feedback on what we can adjust or improve the game,” he said. “As much as it is the start of this business, it’s going to have a lot of growth happening.”
Bowers is intent on making sure to listen to feedback because he wants the game to be enjoyable.
“I don’t want the kids to get frustrated,” he said. “Part of the feedback we’re looking for are the six to eight-year-olds too young to do this on their own. Do they need a little bit of help or a lot of help? If it turns out that they need a lot of help, then we might consider splitting into two different age ranges.”
Bowers acknowledged that using “snail mail” is old school, but he thinks this is one of the best parts of the game. He said the company handwrites the return address and receiving addresses on the envelopes to add to the recipient’s experience.
“There’s a difference when you receive a piece of mail if it’s printed, or it’s a handwritten letter,” Bowers said. “You know it’s from someone you know, and want to hear from. We’re going to do this for as long as we can so the kids can get the mail, and make it personal for them.”
For more information, go to shadowagencygames.com.
