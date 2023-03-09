Mayfield couple creates Shadow Agency Games

Brendan and Miranda Bowers have created a mystery play-by-mail puzzle game, “Shadow Agency Games,” which send secret spy letters to recipients who can then discover who’s behind a fictional crime. The couple created it for their nephews, and quickly discovered how this puzzle game could be perfect for family game night.

MAYFIELD – Mayfield locals, Brendan and Miranda Bowers, have created a mystery play-by-mail game named “Shadow Agency Games” for kids and families to enjoy.

In the game, a recipient can receive secret clues to help catch a criminal in the midst of pulling off a heist. They solve puzzles, and codes, and receive special secret agent items to help solve the mystery. It’s meant to bring young children and families together to solve puzzles and catch a criminal.

