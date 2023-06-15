MAYFIELD — The ongoing work of the community’s recovery was a focus of the Mayfield City Council meeting Monday.
Jill Celaya and Project Champions presented their report from HOME, Heart of Mayfield Emerges. She announced the Interchange Improvement Project, which is something the Graves County Development Board is beginning to enhance the interchange from the I-69 to Highway 45. The work on the interchange is expected to start in July, and will include painting the bridge and landscaping.
Celaya said the farmer’s market has made progress in the last month. It will contact local farmers to help re-establish the Graves County Market Board and will research how to schedule vendors. She reported that the downtown Commerce Center is continuing to meet with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to work on funding to produce a breakthrough in streetscape improvements.
Celaya asked if anyone would like to champion or be involved in the greenspace projects, and that they are looking into getting cost estimates for a wayfinding sign project.
“Has anyone been around the court square and looked at what we did on Community Clean-Up Day?” Celaya asked. “Can you believe what we did in 24 hours? It was unbelievable, we’ll be doing that again, we all had a great time.”
Celaya also shared information from the Long-Term Recovery Group, saying that the LTRG has 35 houses built, or in the process of being rebuilt, and 60 that are planned for rebuilding. One hundred and twenty-five storm shelters are being installed in the newly built homes.
Celaya then announced the new symbol of recovery, which will be a redbud tree.
“We thought long and hard, trying to think what the symbol could be,” she said. “And then, in the last few months, it came to us. We talked about the fact that we lost at least 75% of our tree canopy in the center of Mayfield and that it’s going to affect generations to come.”
The redbud tree is one of the first tree that blooms in the spring, signifying rebirth.
“We’ll be encouraging homeowners to plant redbud trees, and we have someone who’s wanting to start a redbud planting initiative so that we can hopefully spread redbuds everywhere we can, and maybe it’ll lead to some great things,” Celaya said.
Linda Roberts, an artist from Paducah, came to the city council on Monday, to present her piece of art which says “Mayfield” with a rendering of colorful hills and buildings, producing an image of the town.
Roberts will be in Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan’s office on June 30, to kick off the Bicentennial Celebration. The “Mayfield” print is $50, and $5 of the proceeds go to the Ice House.
Roberts is a retired elementary teacher who taught first, second and third grade. She would use her art to encourage students to think about future careers. Roberts included river heritage and museums.
“All of these things in Paducah were a part of our education, and that took place in field trips at The Carson Center and the art galleries,” she said.
In unfinished business:
The city council had a second reading of financial ordinance 1-23, which was amending the fiscal ordinance 3-33. This ordinance is, “an Ordinance adopting the annual budget and scheduled salaries for the City of Mayfield, for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, estimating revenues and resources and appropriating funds for the operation of city government.” The motion carried unanimously.
The city council had a second reading of financial ordinance 2-23. This ordinance is “an Ordinance adopting the annual budget and scheduled salaries for the City of Mayfield, Kentucky, for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, estimating revenues and resources and appropriating funds for the operation of city government.” The motion carried unanimously.
In new business:
• The city council had a first reading of ordinance 5-23, which is an ordinance closing a public way located between South 10th Street and South 11th Street in Mayfield. The reading passed unanimously.
• The city council had the first reading of ordinance 6-23, which was a letter of understanding between the City of Mayfield and Samaritan’s Purse with respect to the development of a residential subdivision following the December 2021 tornado. The reading passed unanimously.
• The city council had the first reading of a letter request from the Planning Commission for approval of a closure of South Street between 6th and 7th per the request by county fiscal court. The motion passed unanimously.
“Our hopes is that we can make a deal with 1st Kentucky (Bank). We had a drawing just this afternoon with our architect of what it may look like,” Commissioner Todd Hayden said. “So, we’re not just talking about a parking lot here. We’re talking about a parking lot with a bunch of greenery. It’ll look really nice. The parking lot should have 80 spots, depending on what we can work out with First Kentucky.”
Hayden said they hope to have a gazebo or some sort of landscaping piece there within the greenspace to make the downtown space look attractive. “If we could get this loan, we could start negotiations with First Kentucky … we’ll be able to make this a great space for downtown.”
The city council also heard reports from department heads:
Police Chief Nathan Kent said Mayfield police checks on businesses during closing hours every night. Mayfield police sent out information explaining the reasoning for plaques that police leave at the business. The plaques and rounds done by the police force are an attempt by the department to prevent criminal mischief, vandalism and burglary.
Mayfield police recently worked with the Graves County Health Department to train officers in CPR and working in ADE devices. The police force will be certifying one of its own to teach new recruits.
Fireworks season is coming up, and several years ago, the city council reworked the ordinance and made it easier for the public to understand, and easier for police to enforce. The section of the ordinance says that fireworks can be used within the city limits July 1 through July 5, between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m. Other than those times, it’s unlawful to shoot or set off fireworks within the limits of the city.
Fire Chief Jeremy Creason gave his report, beginning with Code Enforcement. Creason said it had a special called meeting earlier that day to get the county request approved. It enforced 31 code enforcement board citations in the month of May, and are continuing to work with the city of Paducah and the state on several commercial building projects. Code Enforcement is waiting on state approval for the partnership for the PADD office to offer a third option for inspections.
Creason said to be aware of the red zone between 7th and 8th street in Mayfield. A developer is planning on submitting its initial site plans within the next 30 days. The plan that was approved by the city council included requirements for rear parking because the rendering showed new streets being built in that area.
“Because we don’t have funding for those streets, I have told a developer to submit his site plans as if those streets don’t exist,” Creason said. “As a council, you’re going to need to look at altering those building requirements to eliminate those streets that we cannot fund. They’re ready to move forward, and we as a city don’t need to be a stumbling block to hold up the development of that area.”
Creason said it’s looking to eliminate the wording for those design standards to eliminate the requirements associated in that plan.
Creason said the department did interviews and extended job offers to three candidates. All three accepted, so they will go through a screening process. On July 10, new recruits will report to the fire academy and should be finished by the fall.
Public Works Superintendent Russ Brower said that, within the last week, it had limb pick-up in progress, finished the southside of Mayfield and is now working on the northside of Mayfield.
Brower reported the Splash Park was working again, but there was a failure and it had to shut the park down for a short while. The Splash Park should be in working order for the rest of the summer.
Mayfield council member Johnny Jackson asked Public Works about walking features along the southside of Kess Park. Jackson said 10 of the light fixtures are not in working condition.
Brower said the lights are over 15 years old and have seen some wear and tear.
O’Nan announced events for the Bicentennial Celebration, set for June 30 through July 4. The events include an opening ceremony at Anderson Park, a Block Party featuring the Earley Bird Band, a disc golf tournament, food trucks, gospel singing — featuring Eric Horner, trade day for Mayfield/Graves County, family movie time and a fireworks show.
“This is to celebrate our hometown,” O’Nan said. “There will be something for everyone. I hope you can come to it.”
