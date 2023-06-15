Mayfield City Council

Linda Roberts (pictured with Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan) recently presented her piece of art depicting Mayfield with colorful, rich hues spread over bright buildings and images only seen in Mayfield.

 Emily Shepherd | The Mayfield Messenger

MAYFIELD — The ongoing work of the community’s recovery was a focus of the Mayfield City Council meeting Monday.

Jill Celaya and Project Champions presented their report from HOME, Heart of Mayfield Emerges. She announced the Interchange Improvement Project, which is something the Graves County Development Board is beginning to enhance the interchange from the I-69 to Highway 45. The work on the interchange is expected to start in July, and will include painting the bridge and landscaping.

