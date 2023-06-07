PADNWS-06-08-23 GROUNDBREAKING - PHOTO 1

Gov. Andy Beshear is joined by local officials and representatives of Osmundson Manufacturing Company in a groundbreaking ceremony in Graves County Wednesday.

 MASON WATKINS | WPSD Local 6

MAYFIELD – For the last 18 months, the Mayfield community has worked diligently to rebuild what it lost to the December 10th, 2021 tornado. Now, it’s building back stronger with a new addition of 80 jobs.

Osmundson Manufacturing Company broke ground on a new multimillion dollar manufacturing facility Wednesday. This company expansion is investing $12.5 million and creating 80 new jobs.

