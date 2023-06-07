MAYFIELD – For the last 18 months, the Mayfield community has worked diligently to rebuild what it lost to the December 10th, 2021 tornado. Now, it’s building back stronger with a new addition of 80 jobs.
Osmundson Manufacturing Company broke ground on a new multimillion dollar manufacturing facility Wednesday. This company expansion is investing $12.5 million and creating 80 new jobs.
Governor Andy Beshear was in Graves County to celebrate the groundbreaking. The company will make tillable blades and cultivation tools for agriculture and construction.
“It’s more than just a new factory,” Beshear said. “This is a huge investment coming on the heels of the worst tornado disaster we’ve ever seen. This one of the main reasons people are going to stay. This is one of the reasons Mayfield is going to emerge stronger.”
The company currently employs approximately 100 employees at its 142,000-square-foot headquarters and production facility in Perry, Iowa.
Osmundson will be purchasing nearly 35 acres to construct a 150,000-square-foot facility. It will be located in the Hickory Industrial Park. Company officials say Graves County was the perfect fit for their expansion.
“It’s very similar to where I grew up,” Heather Bruce, president/CEO of Osmundson said. “You’re very resilient, you lean on your neighbor, you help each other and you keep moving forward. The fact that they’re all still looking forward to a brighter future with everyone that has happened in the past 5-6 years is huge.”
This week marks 18 months since the December 2021 tornado. That reminder was not lost on the governor in light of Wednesday's announcement.
“It means that this town is rebounding I think faster than any we’ve ever seen after this type of natural disaster and its people deserve it,” Beshear said.
Beshear says the future is bright for Graves County and Kentucky as a whole. The county has recently announced more than 750 new jobs in Graves County alone.
“We are surpassing states that we used to look at with envy. Creating more jobs than just about any of our surrounding states.”
The mayor of nearby Mayfield, Kathy O’Nan, agrees. She hopes this economic momentum will continue for the community.
“Our people have been so resilient and have hung in there and worked for the past 18 months. Then, for this multimillion-dollar company to have chosen Mayfield Graves County area it is just inspiring. It’s inspiring for us.”
