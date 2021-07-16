MAYFIELD — Mayfield residents could see slightly higher taxes in the future as city councilmembers tussle with how to appropriately fund 911 in the wake of increasing rates and depleted resources.
At Mayor Kathy O’Nan’s request, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent explained at Monday’s council meeting how the city has historically funded 911 and what options the council could consider.
Mayfield used to have its own 911 dispatch center, he said, but it was closed in July 2015. Since then, the city has paid Kentucky State Police $206,000 annually to receive all its emergency calls at Post 1 north of Mayfield.
From when 911 went live in western Kentucky in 1992 to the closure of Mayfield’s dispatch center 23 years later, Kent said the city collected its 911 fees in two ways: One was through residents’ cell phone carriers (70 cents per phone per month), and the other was through residents’ landline carriers, which was $1 per month.
That changed when Mayfield’s dispatch center was closed, after which it was no longer classified as a primary service answering point (PSAP).
“Because of that decision, which was a good one, the city of Mayfield does not, and will not again, receive this wireless funding,” Kent said.
This left the city with only the landline fees, which have remained unchanged since 1992. Kent said this proves problematic as most residents these days almost exclusively use cell phones, which leaves primarily the elderly and businesses footing the 911 bill.
The city did have a surplus of “legacy money” built up from the previous facility’s time as a PSAP, which was used to help balance the budget where needed. Kent stated that the surplus of funds hit zero in the last fiscal year, so the city no longer has that luxury.
“In our current fiscal year budget, the 911 line charge revenue is estimated to be $25,000. By contrast, the city pays the Kentucky state police $206,312 annually to provide comprehensive dispatching services for us,” he said.
Furthermore, the chief said he fully anticipates KSP to raise its annual charges for using its 911 service in the coming years. The next time it can hike its rates is 2023.
To counter the situation, he advised the city that shifting the 911 fee to the tax bills would significantly open up the funding stream from the current $22,800 to $69,600 a year. If from there the council increases that fee to $2, it would net the city $139,200 a year. To just barely meet the mark, the city would need to increase it to $3 for $208,800.
However, he also advised that raising it to $4 would net them $278,400 a year, which would provide the city with a “cushion” for when the state increases its bill. This would give the council several more years before having to tackle the issue again.
O’Nan requested that an ordinance regarding the 911 service fee be added to the August meeting’s agenda. Prior to the first reading of the ordinance, she said that once the council agrees upon how much to increase the fee, the ordinance will have its first reading.
