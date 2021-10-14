Mayfield City Council members were split on a resolution regarding Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.
According to the agenda for Monday’s meeting, the city received $111,092.08 in CARES funds that can be disseminated to administrative staff in each department. The amounts proposed were broken down into three tiers for each type of employee ranging from $5,000 to $1,000.
Employees such as the city clerk, fire chief, police chief and public works superintendent, as well as all of their respective assistants, would receive $5,000. Code Enforcement and Public Works employees would fall in the second tier of $2,000. Each department’s administrative employees would be given $1,000.
Councilwoman Lauren Carr asked about how the tiers were decided upon and believes the $4,000 gap between the highest and lowest was too large. She said she felt $1,000 was too low considering the work they had also put in throughout the pandemic.
“Yes, the higher deals with more headaches, but you have to think — just sometimes you forget what the front staff deals with on a day-to-day basis, and sometimes they don’t get appreciated,” she said.
Carr was not alone. Council members Darrick Herndon, Brad Rogers and Jana Adams were of similar opinions, and the four voted against the resolution. Council members Johnny “The Real” Jackson, Carol Todd, Derrick Parrott and Chuck Whitnell voted to pass the resolution as is.
Council members Johnny L. Jackson and Barry McDonald were absent from Monday’s proceedings.
Since the vote was split 4-4, the deciding vote fell upon Mayor Kathy O’Nan, who ultimately agreed with Carr, Herndon, Rogers and Adams and voted against the resolution. She then asked Carr to approach with a different solution in the near future, as the hope is to have the amounts submitted by December this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.