MAYFIELD — One Mayfield church held its first service Sunday after the flood, wind and rain from last Wednesday.
Hands raised and voice in unison: this was the scene from Sunday as dozens crowded Grace Life Church’s sanctuary. Just on the other side of the building were dehumidifiers running and fans whirring, as they dried out the carpet after the historic flooding in Mayfield.
Member Bellinda Landry said the people who showed up illustrates her church family’s resiliency.
“The members of our church always come together to serve,” Landry said. “It shows that we are one and it shows that the community that we are always here no matter what.”
This isn’t the first time Grace Life Church has seen something like this. In its short three years as a church, it’s experienced the pandemic, an EF-4 tornado and now, this.
“That’s how we have to respond,” said Pastor Chad Lamb, talking about the resiliency of the congregation. “When we see hills, we climb them. When we see valleys, we go through them. We don’t do that on our own strength, we do that through the Lord’s strength.”
The church doesn’t have flood insurance. Right now, it’s using resources from members and from the community. It just moved into an old car dealership a few months ago after the tornado destroyed the previous building.
But even in the loss, Lamb said the church is moving forward.
“We can’t be victims all the time,” said Lamb. “We’re actually victors in Christ and we don’t fight for victory, we fight from it and that’s what gives us our strength.
Landry agrees. She’s encouraged by the unity of the church.
“My heart is so touched with the members of this church,” she added. “They always come together, they always rise up for each other and I’m just blessed in that way.”
