Mayfield High School senior Aliandra Jackson took some career inspiration from her family and intends to follow in their footsteps by entering the health care field.
“I have always had a passion, like with helping people, whether it’s kids, elderly people. I work at Green Acres Health Care in Mayfield as a hospitality aide,” she said. “I’m wanting to be a registered nurse. I’ve just been around a whole bunch of nurses my whole life. That’s just something I’ve been really wanting to do my whole life.”
After high school, the 17-year-old Mayfield senior plans to attend Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. She aims to earn a bachelor’s degree and become a registered nurse. She’s particularly interested in pediatrics.
Jackson looks up to her mother, Catherina Schofield, who she describes as a very determined and hardworking person. It motivates Jackson to do her best.
“My mom and my aunt and my granny — they were all LPNs (licensed practical nurses) and, my mom, she’s going back to school to be an RN,” she said. “So, that’s been an inspiration to me — just wanting to be that.”
Jackson, daughter of Catherina Schofield and Richard Schofield of Mayfield, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
Every Tuesday, The Sun publishes profile stories on area high school seniors chosen from a group of nominees for Teen of the Week recognition. Around the end of the school year, a committee will name one of these students as Teen of the Year, which carries a $5,000 scholarship. Another student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
At Mayfield, Jackson has earned a 3.87 cumulative unweighted grade-point average.
She’s been involved in different activities in her high school career, including color guard, drama club, softball and student council. She’s in Beta Club, varsity cheerleading and the cultural diversity club. She was freshman and sophomore class president, and currently serves as senior class president.
Jackson said she likes showing her spirit, when it comes to cheerleading. Fittingly, she was recognized as “Most Spirited” this year.
“I like things like keeping the crowd going,” she added. “It’s just something to do. I’ve been a cheerleader — it’s been a long time, since elementary. So, it’s been my thing. I just love cheering. That’s my motivation really.”
The Mayfield Cardinals have a long track record of success in football and Jackson described it as “exciting” to be on the sidelines, such as for games against Paducah Tilghman High School. The two schools have a long-running football rivalry.
“You know, when we’re going against Paducah — they’re rivals — it gets me pumped up watching the game, as well as getting the crowd pumped up to watch it and supporting the team,” she said.
Like for all students, it’s been an unusual school year for Jackson with COVID-19-related restrictions and changes. However, she’s “very grateful” the school is still having prom and a graduation, which is now right around the corner.
“It’s kind of sad. It’s my last year,” she said, on graduation.
“We didn’t get to do everything. I have some friends that are in younger grades than me, so it’s kind of sad to be leaving them, but it’s also exciting, because I get to now see what my adult life is going to be like, the college experience, all of that now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.