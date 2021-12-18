Rob and Penny Smith felt relieved when they came to their Mayfield business, Wade Farm Financial Services, and found only minor damage. Then, they looked at the neighborhood behind them, which they said is made up of primarily low-income residents. Roofs were torn off houses, bedrooms had gaping holes inside of them, and cars were bludgeoned.
The Smiths, of Fulton, knew that other groups were setting up free supplies and resources for Mayfield residents to receive help with recovery efforts. But for their neighborhood off Broadway a few blocks away from downtown Mayfield, not all of the residents had the ability to travel a couple of miles to the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds or to the Mayfield Walmart for supplies. So, the two decided to set up their own station, where their neighbors could walk a couple of blocks and find free food, water and coffee.
“We’re gonna do what we can to serve our neighbors,” Smith said.
Rob Smith said their setup started out as a few boxes of wrapped crackers and chips and four cases of bottled water. Then, the vans from out of town started driving into town. People who gathered up all the supplies that would fit in a van or in a truck and drove into the thick of the damage in Mayfield had no idea where to drop off their supplies. So, people began asking the Smiths if they could leave supplies at their business.
Soon, the operation grew, with snacks and bottled water galore. People in the neighborhood and those driving in the streets could spot long tables filled to the brim with free snacks and free bottled water. The Smiths then began partnering up with churches to come cook hot breakfast and lunch for people in need. The smell of smoked barbecue filled the air as residents began to arrive at the business for a much-needed warm, filling meal.
Rob and Penny Smith felt lucky their business only suffered minor damage on the inside, damage that will be much easier to repair than those sustained by nearby homes. The two plan to continue serving warm meals and providing snacks to people in need as Mayfield recovers.
Rob Smith jumped into action as two Mayfield residents drove up to Wade Farm Financial Services after spotting the “free coffee” poster.
“I haven’t had a warm coffee in three days,” one resident told Smith.
Smith was happy to oblige. He set up two cups underneath two Keurigs and made some small talk with his neighbors.
“I’m the coffee man. It’s what I’m here for.”
