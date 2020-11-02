Mayfield-born author Matt Schorr is gearing up his new comic anthology “Monster Hunter for Hire” for release.
Schorr, a writer typically known for his young teen novels like “Scourge of the Vampire Velociraptors” and “Attack of the Zombiesaurus Rex,” is adding some extra bite to his latest work.
The comic will feature four stories following Tommy, a lifelong monster hunter who has always hated his job but knows nothing else. Described as a cross between Ash Williams of the “Evil Dead” movie series and Al Bundy of “Married with Children,” Schorr said Tommy would square off with a different monster in each story, including a werewolf, a vampire, a mummy and a giant.
To give each story its own unique visual flair, Schorr, a former Mayfield Messenger reporter, brought in four different artists from around the world to illustrate them — a process that took about eight months. Equating the artists to directors, he admitted that comic work is a trickier endeavor than novels, where he has more control over his work.
“With a comic, one of the things you have to be willing to do — if you’re like me and not an artist — is be willing to hand over vision of the story, in a sense, to someone else who may take what you’ve written and see it in a slightly different way,” Schorr said. “And you have to be willing to either accept that or work with that to a point, or some kind of middle ground, because otherwise you’ll drive each other crazy trying to communicate exactly what you see in your head.”
Each story has already been fully illustrated and will feature work from Florida’s Joe Bilicic, Mexico’s Alex Garcia, Alex Green of Great Britain and Canadian Tim Bauer.
Schorr initiated a crowdsourced fundraising effort through the online Kickstarter to help fund printing costs due to its larger format. It will have a $500 goal, which is the highest Schorr has ever had it in the four times he has used the platform.
The Kickstarter backer tiers will start at $4 for a digital copy of the comic. The next level is the print edition for $10, which he noted would cover shipping costs. The highest tier, of which there will only be three, comes with the print edition, the Kickstarter backer’s name on the cover and in a special “thank you” page, T-shirt, and digital copies of two of his previous works, “Jesus Christ Demon Slayer” and “Moby Dick: Back from the Deep.” That tier is $70.
In a regular retail setting, Schorr said his comic would go for approximately $5.
He is “cautiously optimistic” that it would release both digitally and physically by the end of December.
Schorr had been working sporadically on “Monster Hunter for Hire” for a few years. Unlike most of his prior works, which were written for a younger audience, he said “Monster Hunter for Hire” would cater towards a different crowd.
“This one is certainly more adult,” Schorr said. “I don’t want to make it sound like it’s, you know, ‘True Blood’ or ‘Game of Thrones’-level adult, but it’s definitely geared towards older readers than the Zombiesaurus Rex book was.”
“Elijah” is his only other adult-themed work.
The Kickstarter will go live on Nov. 4 (tinyurl.com/monster
hunterkickstarter), the day after the election.
“Lets get that out of the way, let everybody relax, and then we’ll do something fun,” he said.
Schorr has written five novels and seven comics to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.