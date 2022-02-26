On the morning of Dec. 10, 2021, work from over 100 regional artists stood inside of the Ice House Gallery, home of the Mayfield Graves County Artist Guild. Paintings, sculptures, drawings and other artwork from over 70 artists lined the gallery for its annual Impressions Art Show, which was scheduled to be on display through Dec. 18.
On Dec. 11, Nanc Gunn, director of the Ice House Gallery, and her husband Bob returned to what remained of the Ice House Gallery after the building was torn inside-out by an EF-4 tornado that ripped hundreds of homes and businesses apart in western Kentucky.
The couple rummaged through building debris outside of the building and found artwork that was hanging proudly in the gallery just the day prior lying on the ground, covered in mud. Some pieces were torn, pierced, warped, left in a completely unrecognizable state.
All told, Gunn said 109 artists had work on display inside of the Ice House, which the Mayfield Graves County Artist Guild has called home since 1996.
Many people in town associated the guild with the Ice House. Some who visited the Ice House, Gunn said, were surprised to learn that an artist guild was based in that building.
“Without that building, we just kind of lost our identity, it seems,” Gunn said.
Gunn said after going through debris on the Saturday after the Friday night tornado, her and her husband hosted a “reunion party” for artists to get their artwork back. Whether their pieces were almost spotless or rendered unrecognizable, Gunn said there were “lots of tears” shed by artists who got their work back.
Dale McReynolds, a Metropolis, Illinois-based artist, had two portraits hanging in the Impressions Art Show. McReynolds said Gunn emailed her after the first day of searching through debris outside the Ice House Gallery and informed her that they had not been able to locate her artwork.
McReynolds said she accepted this — after all, some people lost their lives, and artwork was just material possessions. But, she still held out a smidge of hope that someone, maybe someone states away, would find her artwork.
As it turns out, four days later, another artist recovered her two portraits from the Ice House rubble. The two pastel portraits, each portraying a dancer in a leotard with a flowing, thin tutu, were stacked on top of each other. The glass of the frame of the top portrait, showing a dancer in a pink leotard, was broken, allowing for some water and mud to seep into the painting. The second portrait on the bottom, however, was untouched.
“And I said, ‘oh my goodness, what a miracle,’ because there was very little damage,” McReynolds said.
McReynolds said the portrait with some water damage can be fixed, but it would not be same as the original because the paper is puckered from taking on water. However, the water did not smear of smudge any of the pastel paint on the portrait.
Gunn commented on McReynolds’ piece, and said the water damage on the portrait actually makes the dancer feel more like she is coming off the page than the original state of the portrait portrayed. McReynolds concurred with this thought, and said she felt the dancer was more “alive” now than in the previous state.
With what to do with the art that went through a natural disaster, Gunn said some artists chose to leave their artwork as is, mud and all, to show what the artwork has survived. Others have been able to completely restore their artwork to their original state.
One of the other pieces that sustained damage from the tornado was a painting by renowned folk artist and Mayfield native Helen LaFrance, who died in November 2020 at the age of 101.
Ice House Gallery connected with Paul Aho and the Paducah School of Art and Design, part of West Kentucky Community and Technical College. Aho told The Sun that the painting was on canvas that was mounted on Masonite, an engineered wood, and said this setup was a bit “unusual.”
“You can’t really repair a puncture in the Masonite without disturbing the surface of the canvas. So, that was a little tricky,” Aho said.
The canvas was restored using a variety of pigments to retouch the painting, Aho said.
“It looks almost as good as new.”
The LaFrance painting is now on display at PSAD through Tuesday as part of the Celebrating Black History Month exhibition. McReynolds also has paintings on display at this exhibition.
Gunn met Cindy Ragland, the Paducah Creative & Cultural Council board chair, to discuss possible locations in Paducah for the Mayfield Graves County Artist Guild to host three juried shows in Paducah this year. Ragland said the two also spoke with Nic Hutchison, director of planning and development for the city of Paducah, to discuss possible gallery and art show locations in town.
Ragland said she also connected with the Graves County Piecemakers, a local quilting guild, and said the guild found a space in Paducah for an upcoming quilt showing at the River Discovery Center.
The Mayfield Graves County Artist Guild plans to host eight exhibitions, including three juried shows, in Paducah, Gunn said. The group is planning to host its fourth annual religious art show in May in Paducah and is searching for artists to participate in the show. Gunn said she hopes that by bringing this show to Paducah, the show can bring in artists from a variety of different faith backgrounds and make the show bigger than it was before.
Gunn said the Mayfield Graves County Artist Guild also had insurance on the gallery and the artwork inside. As for the physical home of the Mayfield Graves County Artist Guild, Gunn said she is still waiting for a contractor to evaluate the Ice House structure to see whether the building is salvageable and how much rebuilding the gallery would cost. Regardless of whether the artist guild can repair the damaged building or if the guild will have to find a new space, the group will still need funds to build a home for regional artwork.
McReynolds said she plans to keep the two recovered pieces of artwork and would like to eventually put the pieces up in her Metropolis gallery as conversation pieces. She is also keeping the pieces in case there is ever a group that wants to show a display of artwork that has survived the Mayfield tornado or other natural disasters.
She has, however, also donated two other artworks to an online auction hosted by the Harrison County Art Guild out of Indiana. The Mayfield Messenger reported that several Indiana artists, as well as some members of the Mayfield Graves County Artist Guild, have donated work to the auction. Funds will benefit the Ice House Gallery. The online auction runs through Monday.
So far, a GoFundMe drive Gunn set up to support the Ice House Gallery has raised nearly $4,000 since mid-December.
Gunn said anyone who wants to support the arts, even if they are not professional artists themselves, is welcome to join the Mayfield Graves County Artist Guild.
Links to the auction and GoFundMe, as well as more information about the Ice House Gallery and the Mayfield Graves County Artist Guild, is available at icehousearts.org.
