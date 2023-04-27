Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Periods of rain. High 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.