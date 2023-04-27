On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that beginning May 1, more than $123 million will be available to communities impacted by the 2021 tornadoes (including Mayfield) in the west and flooding in the east to build homes, rental properties and multifamily rental properties.

The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated Kentucky funds from the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery appropriation. Under the Disaster Recovery program, the four counties most impacted and distressed by the 2021 weather events — Graves, Warren, Hopkins and Breathitt — will receive 80% of the funds. The other 20% of funding will help an additional 36 counties also impacted by 2021 weather events.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In