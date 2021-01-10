The Paducah Sun’s new sports editor, Wes Mayberry, remembers reporting on general news in Alabama — straight out of college — to get his feet wet. A lifelong sports fan, the Ohio native had always wanted to do sports, but didn’t have that opportunity just yet, aside from some work in college.
“I covered the OU men’s basketball team and their football team as a freelancer for a paper there and just thoroughly loved it,” he said of his college days. “I thought that this is a career for me. It really proved that.”
So, naturally, it was helping the Alabama paper’s sports editor with covering high school football games that quickly became the “highlight” of his week.
“There I was covering all kinds of general news,” he said.
“A lot of people say TGIF getting ready for the weekend, but I was saying TGIF because, ‘Hey, I get to cover a football game that Friday night.’ When that’s the highlight of my week, that Friday night, I need to be doing this. Sports. Full-time.”
Mayberry, 29, has relocated to Paducah from his home state of Ohio to start his new position with The Sun. A 2013 graduate of Ohio University, he brings with him about seven years of journalism experience in Scottsboro, Alabama; Sevierville, Tennessee; and the Tallahassee, Florida, area.
Wednesday marked his first day at The Sun.
In his career, Mayberry left Alabama to be sports editor at a Paxton Media Group paper, The Mountain Press, in Sevierville. It’s a job he enjoyed — interacting with and telling stories of young players, coaches and teams.
He would ultimately stay in Sevierville for more than four years. He later worked in Florida and returned to Ohio, before coming to western Kentucky.
“Since I really enjoyed my time in Sevierville and this is a sister paper and a bigger paper, I thought this was a fantastic opportunity to get myself back into sports,” he said.
A Pittsburgh Steelers fan, as well as of Ohio State University and his alma mater, Mayberry said he loves watching sports, but never played sports.
“I guess I always saw this career as something that you can be involved in sports, without being athletically gifted,” he said.
“I never have been athletically gifted, never really had that interest in weightlifting and all the things to be athletically gifted, and I thought here’s a way for me to still be involved and enjoy sports, without actually competing.”
Bill Evans, publisher for The Sun, explained that the excitement and energy Mayberry brings to covering local high school sports is what’s exciting to him about having Mayberry on board. He also shared a story about Mayberry’s work in Tennessee for a PMG newspaper.
“When he left, our corporate office here in Paducah received calls from parents and coaches about how much they were going to miss Wes and his coverage of their kids,” Evans said.
“That tells me Wes builds relationships and his focus is more on the young people playing sports, than the ball.”
Mayberry plans to hit the ground running at The Sun and aims to familiarize himself with local schools, sports teams and coaches. He encourages people to approach him and introduce themselves — coaches, players, parents.
“If you have something about your kids that you want me to know about and you think should be highlighted in the paper, please contact me,” he said.
Mayberry also wants readers to know that he’s dedicated to high school sports and intends to give the best sports coverage they can have, which to him, means a mixture of feature stories, game coverage and photos. He particularly likes to write features.
“I’m going to highlight these student-athletes and their achievements to the best of my ability, because they deserve it,” he said.
