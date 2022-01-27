May primary ballot for McCracken County takes shape

The filing deadline for candidates to have their name appear on the May 17 primary ballot for McCracken County elected positions was on Tuesday. In Kentucky, primaries for the Democratic and Republican parties are closed elections.
This means that a person must be registered as a Democrat to vote in Democratic primaries, and registered as a Republican to vote in Republican primaries. All voters are eligible to vote in non-partisan primaries.
The official ballot position drawing will take place at the McCracken County Courthouse Thursday afternoon.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said for the general election, those who wish to run as an independent or with any party other than Democrat or Republican have until April 1 to file a letter of intent, and have until June 7 to file their candidate paperwork for the general election.
Candidates are listed in alphabetical order. If the race is a partisan one, the candidate’s party is identified. Incumbents are also identified.
County Judge-Executive
Craig Clymer (Republican) (Incumbent)
Matt Moore (Republican)
Gary Vander Boegh (Democrat)
County Commissioner, First District
J.W. “Bill” Bartleman (Republican) (Incumbent)
County Commissioner, Second District
Richard Abraham (Republican)
Jeff G. Parker (Republican) (Incumbent)
County Commissioner, Third District
Yolanda Johnson (Democrat)
Edwin “Eddie” Jones (Republican) (Incumbent)
Coroner
Amanda Melton (Republican) (Incumbent)
Sheriff
Ryan Norman (Republican)
Wesley R. Orazine (Republican)
County Attorney
Daniel Cade Foster (Republican)
County Clerk
Jamie Huskey (Republican)
Jailer
Jonathan Griggs (Republican)
David Knight (Republican) (Incumbent)
Dan L. Sims (Republican)
Property Valuation Administrator
Bill Dunn (Republican)(Incumbent)
Justice of the Peace, First District
Jonas Roberts (Republican)
Justice of the Peace, Third District
Danny Orazine (Republican) (Incumbent)
Constable First District
Mark “Atlas” Foglesong (Democrat)
Mark Hayden (Republican) (Incumbent)
Constable Second District
Eric Augustus (Republican) (Incumbent)
Mike Steele (Republican)
Constable Third District
Anthony “Tony” Veltri (Republican) (Incumbent)
There are also local judicial races for the district and circuit courts that hear trials in McCracken County. Griggs said only races with three or more candidates for judge would appear on the May primary ballot. The top two vote getters will then move on to the November election.
According to public filings available on the Secretary of State website, there is currently one judicial race with three or more candidates.
Second District Judge — Second Division
Amanda Branham
Chris Hollowell (Incumbent)
James Mills
Craig F. Newbern Jr.
The four other judge races listed below would only appear on the general election ballot in November. Here’s a list of who has filed for those elections, according to public filings from the Secretary of State website:
Second District Judge — First Division
Todd S. Jones (Incumbent)
Second Circuit Judge — First Division
Joseph “Joe” Roark
Charles “Chuck” Walter
Second Circuit Judge — Second Division
W.A. “Tony” Kitchen (Incumbent)
Second Circuit Judge — Third Division (Family Court)
Deanna Wise Henschel (Incumbent)
According to the McCracken County Clerk’s Office, the Paducah City Commissioner race will not appear on the primary ballot. The following eight candidates who had registered for the primary will appear on the general election ballot in November:
• Kiesha Curry
• Carol Gault (incumbent)
• David Guess (incumbent)
• Raynarldo Henderson (incumbent)
• Mike Reed
• Robert “Buz” Smith
• Dujuan Thomas
• Sandra Wilson (incumbent)
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
