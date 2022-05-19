A longtime Fulton County Transit Authority employee will change titles Monday.
Paul Maxwell, who has served as FCTA assistant director since April 2021, was recently named as the new executive director by the FCTA board of directors.
Maxwell replaces former FCTA Executive Director Kenney Etherton who retired in April, after 38 years in public service.
Maxwell is looking forward to his new role with the agency that serves Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Carlisle counties.
“I’m excited about where we are now, but even more excited about where we are going,” Maxwell said. “We are hosting a groundbreaking for our FCTA office complex next Wednesday. We are also updating our technology here. I am looking forward to working with and visiting with the public in my new role.”
Maxwell was first employed by FCTA when he was hired on May 4, 2004, to serve as operations manager. He was promoted to executive director on April 10, 2005, and he supervised the construction of the current office building at FCTA in 2007. Also in 2007, Maxwell was named Kentucky Transit Director of the Year and FCTA was named Outstanding Transit Facility of the Year.
Maxwell left the agency to work for Pearson Safety Services in 2011 and stayed employed there until 2014. From 2014 until July 2016, Maxwell worked on the family farm operation.
On July 5, 2016, he returned to FCTA as HR/safety manager.
Maxwell has earned certificates and received training from Georgia Tech University in OSHA 500 Construction; the University of Texas at Arlington in both OSHA 501 General Industry and OSHA 511 General Industry Outreach Trainer; Heart-Saver/BLS (Basic Life Saver) American Heart Association Trainer; Certified Safety and Security Officer; and has an Associate of Arts degree from John A. Gupton College.
