The first time one hears the mating season calls of a bobcat, the inclination is to go home and thereafter avoid the location where you heard those sounds.
This time of year and later into winter, bobcats participate in annual breeding duties. They are solitary animals most of the year. A litter of young-of-the-year juveniles may remain pretty closely with a mama cat through late fall, but even these family groups tend to dissolve as the matriarch nears the mating period.
Adult bobcats are typically solo until they need to pair up to seed the next generation of wild felines. Getting together with mates and working things out socially when they do is the reason behind a rather unique flurry of calling during the breeding season.
You could call it the bobcat screaming, wailing and moaning season. I don’t know how these calls sound to another bobcat, but to us they sound terrible. There is some variation in the calls, but one common assessment is that the calls sound like a woman being murdered. It is not pleasant.
I was fortunate in that the first time I heard such caterwauling it was just after I had seen the offending bobcat slink past me. If I had not known the source of those sounds, it would have been disturbing. I’m not sure I would have wanted to come down from the tree I was in, but I probably would have wanted to be somewhere else.
Lots of people are surprised now and then when they have occasion to hear what a commotion a couple of combative house cats can make. A little domestic tabby, when the right emotions and/or hormones are tweaked, can become an arched-back, hair-standing monster.
Multiply that with body bulk, more fang and claw, and throw in some extra “wild” and you’ve got a bobcat.
The bobcat is a stealthy mid-size predator. In the absence of the long-extirpated eastern mountain lion or cougar, the bobcat is our largest native feline. We can debate whether mountain lions are really gone, creeping back or whatever, but that’s another story.
Our certainly-surviving and nowadays flourishing bobcat is a rather long-legged, short-tailed (“bob-tailed,” as in the name) cat that typically ranges from about 18 pounds to 35 pounds or more. The males usually are appreciably heavier than the lady cats.
If you hear a caterwauling bobcat without seeing it, you may swear that the sound comes from something larger than the real species ever attains.
A bobcat’s upper body is brown to brown-gray with rusty red accents and a camouflaging sprinkle of black streaks and spots. The underbelly is off-white with black markings.
Old Bob/Bobbi has pointy ear tufts and a ruff of fur on the sides of his face, but from a glance the most evident identifying characteristic is that short tail on a relatively large cat. Most people have trouble estimating weights and recognizing fine details from any distance, but a big cat with a little bitty tail pretty well assures we are focused on a bobcat.
Bobcats are professional sneakers. They make their living slipping up on and/or ambushing prey. Most of their menu items are the smallest of creatures, little rodents and birds, but they routinely catch, kill and eat rabbit- and squirrel-sized animals and they are known to doom deer.
It is not an everyday kill, but larger male bobcats have been documented taking down and feeding on adult white-tailed deer. I hope nobody ever counsels one of these biggest cats that, if he can jump and strangle an adult deer with a death grip on the throat, he could probably handle a human, too.
We are not in danger from bobcats, but we should appreciate that they fear us.
Bobcat hunters (yes, there are such people) are reminded that nowadays there is a free permit required for anyone who hunts or even opportunistically shoots at a bobcat.
New this 2021-22 hunting year, the Kentucky bobcat hunting season is a bit expanded, opening earlier on Nov. 20 and continuing through Feb. 28. For trapping, bobcats can be taken during the regular furbearer season from the Monday following the opening weekend of firearms deer hunting (Nov. 15 this season) and running through Feb. 28.
That free bobcat hunting permit is available online only at www.fw.ky.gov under the licensing section of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources site.
Bobcats have become a greater wild resource in recent decades, increasing in numbers on their own under protection. Once fully protected, they now support considerable hunting and trapping opportunities.
Presently, the annual harvest limit on bobcats is five for any hunter and/or trapper. A qualification on that is no more than three of those cats can be taken with a gun. A full limit of five has to include at least a couple taken by trapping or by archery or crossbow hunting.
KDFWR managers are more intensely studying bobcats nowadays, and they offer hunters a concession to contribute to the research. Folks who can contribute the lower jaws of harvested bobcats can receive an extended limit allowance on the cats next season. Jaws received from each two bobcats taken under this year’s limit will earn a single cat added on the limit for that hunter next year.
One thing I want researchers to ponder is why bobcats have to make such awful sounds in the mating season. Do they think that sounds attractive?
Steve Vantreese, a freelance outdoors writer, can be contacted at outdoors@paducahsun.com.
