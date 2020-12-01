Matheny to succeed Bray as airport board chair

While Paducah Mayor-elect George Bray is resigning his position as chairman of the Barkley Regional Airport Authority board, he will be involved in the new passenger terminal project as it progresses.
Bray announced his resignation as chair and board member, effective Dec. 31, during Monday’s regular airport board meeting. Current vice-chair Jay Matheny was elected to succeed Bray for 2021.
Other officers for next year include: Emily Roark, vice chair; Emerson Goodwin, secretary; and John Durbin, treasurer.
The mayor-elect, who has served on the airport board for six years, plans to stay involved with the new terminal project as he assumes his new office Jan. 1.
Bray will serve as chairman of what is currently called the Terminal Planning Committee, a group providing input on the planned $42 million project.
“We’re kicking around some names, and we’re considering sort of morphing that group into the 501c3 organization, Barkley Regional Advocates,” said Bray.
That group will be involved in, among other things, raising funds to help reduce the local share of the overall project.
“We’ve got a lot of things going on out there at the airport, a lot of moving parts, great people, good board members, but the devil’s in the details. You just have to stay vigilant and see it through to the end,” he said. “Although I won’t be on the airport authority board, as mayor I will continue to be supportive of the project.
“I know McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer is supportive of the project, the county commission and the new city commissioners are all supportive of the project.”
According to Bray, he and Matheny have been “working very closely for the last two years, so I feel like he’ll step in and we won’t miss a beat.”
It will be up to Clymer to appoint Bray’s successor to the airport authority board.
“I have had someone raise their hand who had an interest and who would be a good board member,” said Bray. “I’ll probably collaborate with the judge on that.”
In other action Monday, the board approved the general “footprint” of the planned terminal after a presentation by Destin Nyard, a representative of Alliiance Architects.
The board agreed to proceed with a slightly scaled back option — one of three originally presented — for the terminal design in an effort to reduce the overall cost, while some possible modifications are still being examined.
Plans call for the terminal project design to be completed in the spring of 2021, with construction to start in the summer of 2021 or fall of 2022.
Additional site development, landscaping and other finishing touches are scheduled in the summer and fall of 2022, with a planned opening in the spring of 2023.
