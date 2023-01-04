The Barkley Regional Airport Authority discussed updating its master plan on Tuesday.

“This is to see where we’re headed for the next 20 years,” Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said. “We’re in the process. Some of the board members had asked me what our future looks like, if we’re looking for any income. The master plan is going to look at all that, consider what’s possible, and come up with a plan of action ... what do we need to do to become successful (and) maximize our location? What should we chase or not chase?”

