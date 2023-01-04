The Barkley Regional Airport Authority discussed updating its master plan on Tuesday.
“This is to see where we’re headed for the next 20 years,” Executive Director Dennis Rouleau said. “We’re in the process. Some of the board members had asked me what our future looks like, if we’re looking for any income. The master plan is going to look at all that, consider what’s possible, and come up with a plan of action ... what do we need to do to become successful (and) maximize our location? What should we chase or not chase?”
Mike Reiter, Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Engineering Aircraft Group manager, said a “bigger item” is the FAA’s plan to establish a new control tower at the airport.
“We’ll also be looking at non-aviation commercial development (and) working in concert with the FAA to identify available local and state funding sources,” Reiter said.
Members voiced a priority for aligning with Paducah and McCracken County economic development. The plan will take some 18 months of incremental milestones, with members’ approval before it goes to the FAA.
Members also discussed its Airport Capital Improvement Plan FAA document, which entailed several plans, with no action taken.
Rouleau said the airport intended, after the new airport’s completion, to conduct a runway rehabilitation before attempting to attract a low-cost carrier.
Members voiced satisfaction with Contour Airlines since the Smyrna, Tennessee-based airline began providing Essential Air Service a month ago.
“I’ve talked to a few who love the availability and reasonableness of the price,” Rouleau said. “Contour has been out-performing all new EAS markets.”
As initially agreed, Contour has an on-site mechanic for Barkley, with a new mechanic currently rotated every few weeks on average. “We do have a mechanic, they’re just not based here yet,” Rouleau said.
He added recent acclimate weather had diverted some flights. Chairman Jay Matheny brought up a recent situation where Countour CEO Matt Chaifetz personally emailed a customer regarding a complaint they had.
“How often does an airline CEO do that?” Matheny said. “Maybe some things are aberrations and outliers. Obviously, we can’t control the weather. Hopefully, at the end of the day, we’ll hear a lot more positive than negative.”
