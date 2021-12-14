Devastation and heartache.
Those are the two things that crippled Marshall County on Dec. 10 around 9:46 p.m. when the largest twister in Kentucky’s history swept through the county at wind speeds of up to 158-206 mph. The National Weather Service in Paducah has estimated the width of the path to be 3/4 mile.
The historic tornado entered the county from Graves County on the southwest side along Interstate 69, going through Oak Level and west Marshall to the Benton bottoms, narrowly missing Marshall County Hospital. It then moved through the S curve area north of Benton, through Briensburg and finally exited after leaving the lake community of Cambridge Shores in shambles.
Hundreds of homes and businesses were either damaged or totally destroyed by the fierce winds. The tornado started near Jonesboro, Arkansas, and stayed on the ground an estimated 250 miles, with more than 200 of those miles being in Kentucky.
The storm left Benton Electric System with system-wide outages for more than 24 hours. As of Sunday afternoon, all Benton Electric customers should now have power with the exception of a few isolated incidents.
West Kentucky Rural Electric Cooperative lost power to approximately 3/4 of the company’s 38,000 meters. As of Monday afternoon only 6,500 customers remained with no power to their homes or businesses.
Both outages were caused by a loss of service from the Tennessee Valley Authority. TVA had more than 60 high voltage transmission structures in Kentucky and Tennessee due to the storm. Thirteen of the 17 customer power connections to utilities have been restored.
Marshall County schools have been canceled for the remainder of 2021 and classes will resume in January 2022.
Gov. Andy Beshear has toured the Cambridge Shores area as well as nearby Mayfield, which was left in shambles. After touring the area, Beshear announced both Kenlake State Resort Park and Kentucky Dam State Park have opened their lodges to displaced families. The lodges usually only operate from spring to fall.
FEMA officials are still assessing damaged areas and have not yet declared what level tornado touched down.
A relief fund has been set up and donations can be made by going to TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.
Residents can find out more information and register for FEMA Disaster Assistance by visiting fema.gov/disaster/4630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.