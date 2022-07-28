METROPOLIS, Ill. — Following an hour of public comment, the Massac Unit 1 school board unanimously voted to table its consideration of the resolution consenting to the annexation of the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District No. 38 to Unit 1.
Several Joppa-Maple Grove parents, along with three school board members, were present at Unit 1’s regular board meeting on Monday, July 25, which was held at Massac Junior High School due to the HVAC construction project at Massac County High School.
“They discussed why they wanted our board to pause and not take action on the annexation,” said superintendent Jason Hayes. “They referenced a petition and how many people have signed it, but we did not see the petition.”
The resolution will be tabled until the August meeting.
“The (Unit 1) board voiced their opinion that they felt it was best for Massac County to put it on the ballot,” Hayes said. “The key point is, even if our board passes the resolution as Joppa did (at its June 27 school board meeting), it simply is going to be on the ballot as a referendum in the spring.”
The resolution by both school boards “allows the taxpayers from both taxing districts to vote on” the annexation, Hayes explained.
To be placed on the April 4, 2023, Consolidated Election ballot, several timelines must be met. The annexation petition agreed upon by both districts must be presented by Oct. 10 to the Regional Board of School Trustees. A public hearing allowing anybody from either district to speak on the proposition and have their comments recorded would be held in November. A RBST decision is due a month later, which can be contested in Circuit Court the following month. To be placed on the ballot, the proposition must be submitted to the Massac County Clerk by Jan. 26, 2023.
“I believe our board will address the issue again either in August or September,” Hayes said.
Under personnel, the board:
• Approved new employments of: Sandra Griffes-Devoe as Brookport special education teacher; Paige Medley as MCHS English teacher (upon successful completion of program); Gavin Hayes as MCHS/MJHS band director; Sean Pegram as MCHS ag teacher; Brocton Hutchison as MJHS night custodian; Lane Pegram as MCHS assistant football coach; Austin Harper as MJHS baseball coach; Dylon Anthony as MJHS assistant baseball coach; and Campbell Neely as MJHS cheerleading sponsor.
• And, approved MCHS ag teacher Cody Smith’s request for an extension of leave.
The rest of the meeting included a number of yearly approvals. The board:
• Approved the 2022-23 Unit 1 Elementary Student Handbook, Massac Junior High Student Handbook and Massac County High School Student Handbook.
• Approved the six-month review of the executive session minutes.
• Approved the designation of City National Bank as depository of district funds for 2022-23.
• Approved the designation of Banterra Bank as depository of student activity funds, Imprest funds and other district funds for 2022-23.
• Approved the authorization of: Paula Foss to write Imprest checks as approved; the administration to hire temporary substitutes for the district; the food service coordinator to be in charge of food sales that compete with the federal student lunch program; Hayes as the chief investment officer and Title I coordinator; and Thomas Walker as the district liaison to homeless children.
• Approved the designation of principals as student activity fund managers: Parker Windhorst at MCHS; Laura Hayes at MJHS; JR Conkle at Metropolis Elementary School; Candace Armstrong at Franklin and Jefferson; and Brooke Durham at Brookport and Unity.
• And, approved the order of succession as Parker Windhorst, and JR Conkle if the superintendent is unable to act.
Hayes informed the board the 2021-22 school board ended in the black. However, one fund was in the red because it will be reimbursed with COVID-19 funds in a couple of months.
The HVAC installation project at MCHS should be ready for the beginning of the school year, which is Aug. 9 for teachers and Aug. 11 for students.
“They’re almost there. There’s some testing. A couple of components are on back order. There are a couple of units to put online. They have started taking out the temporary units,” Hayes said. “I think it will impact the custodial staff’s ability to refinish floors, so the school may not look like it normally does at the beginning of the year. But the project will be done, and we’ll be able to occupy the building. It’s going to come right down to the wire, though.
“The company’s been really good to us. They made sure we could hold summer camps while they’re doing this major renovation,” he continued. “They’ve went above and beyond in a lot of ways. They’re making a final push now.”
The board’s next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in the MCHS library.
