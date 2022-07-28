METROPOLIS, Ill. — Following an hour of public comment, the Massac Unit 1 school board unanimously voted to table its consideration of the resolution consenting to the annexation of the Joppa-Maple Grove Unit District No. 38 to Unit 1.

Several Joppa-Maple Grove parents, along with three school board members, were present at Unit 1’s regular board meeting on Monday, July 25, which was held at Massac Junior High School due to the HVAC construction project at Massac County High School.

