METROPOLIS, Ill. — It was an evening of reorganizing as the Massac Unit 1 Board of Education met Monday.
The old board approved bills, approved results of the April 6 Consolidated Election and adjourned for the final time. Larry Sommer, who served on the board for the past 12 years, thanked fellow members for the work they have done over that time.
Lisa Monkman administered the oath to the newly elected members — incumbents Jeff Brugger, Don Koch and Jennifer Larrison and new member William Holt — and the meeting under the new board was called to order.
Its first order of business was the selection of board officers for a two-year term. Mark Souders was named president, Larrison vice president, Bobette Steele treasurer and Monkman secretary.
The new board approved the Summer School Session for the 2020-21 school year. The four-week session for elementary students will begin May 26. The high school session will begin later.
Superintendent Jason Hayes noted the elementary session begins right after the school year ends, on May 24, “so there’s no break. I felt it was important to continue on so we wouldn’t lose track of those kids. We have about 200 students who look like they’re in need of summer school, but that list is slowly going down because our teachers are doing a great job. Now that they have more access to kids five days a week, they’re making huge gains. I feel like it will be much less than that when we get done” on May 24.
The elementary summer school session will be five days a week from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. with students being sent home with lunch. Hayes noted the summer program of the after-school program is scheduled to be available in the afternoons.
Graduation plans continue for Massac County High School, with the event scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, May 14.
“I think we owe it to the seniors to do something,” Hayes said.
He noted specifics are still being discussed, but it will be a short ceremony. Attendance will be limited. If the ceremony is indoors, social distancing will be observed and masks will be mandatory. “Regardless of what we do, it will be streamed live and we plan to record it,” he said.
Massac Junior High School graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
During the superintendent’s report, Hayes:
• Explained the district’s financial situation “looks a little different this year” due to stimulus funding and COVID expenses, but it will not affect the overall budget.
• Provided an update on the district’s maintenance projects. New doors for the MCHS gym have been ordered and will replace the last section of original doors. Bids will be open next month for the HVAC replacement at MCHS. Dirt work has begun on the restroom/concession building at the MCHS football/track stadium, on the district maintenance building at MJHS and the storage building at Metropolis Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.