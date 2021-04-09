METROPOLIS, Ill. — Applications are being accepted for the Allyson Brandy Grabowski Volleyball Scholarship at Massac County High School.
The scholarship offers $500 for continuing education beginning in June 2021.
Applicants must be a junior or senior at Massac County High School who expect to attend a junior college, college, university or trade school in the summer or fall of the same academic year the award is made.
They must have been a participant in the Massac County girls volleyball program for at least one of their high school years; be a student in good standing; and have invested in their school, community, sports or church as a volunteer.
This is the second year for the scholarship, which was begun by Metropolis resident Dena Hopkins in memory of her niece, Allyson Brandy Grabowski, who was killed in a car accident in the summer of 2019.
Hopkins established the scholarship in Grabowski’s memory as a way of giving back to the community.
Although Grabowski did not live in Metropolis, both she and her sister had attended MCHS volleyball coach Zach Miller’s camp over the summer for many years.
“They were young, but learned more skills and leadership at that camp than any other camp,” Hopkins said.
Applications are available at MCHS from Miller or assistant volleyball coach Leslie Goines. The deadline is May 4.
