Massac County High School senior Reid Martin has many things that interest him, but his faith is what draws many of them together.
Martin, 18, has a variety of interests with sports, leadership and community service being chief among them.
Massac County High School senior Reid Martin has many things that interest him, but his faith is what draws many of them together.
Martin, 18, has a variety of interests with sports, leadership and community service being chief among them.
“I’m in about 15 extracurricular activities currently and play soccer, baseball and track,” he said. “I’m the president of the Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition’s Youth Advisory Council, the co-leader of the Red, White and Blue Crew and the vice president of our National Honor Society. I’m pretty busy.”
That is only the beginning of Martin’s extracurriculars with him also serving as the school’s soccer captain in 2021 and 2022, a huddle leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for four years, and a student council representative for three years, serving as student council president from 2021 to 2022.
As president of the youth advisory council for Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition, Martin also works to combat and bring awareness to drug use in his community.
“The advisory council is just high school students,” he said. “We are their eyes in the high school to what’s going on with the youth in relation to drugs and alcohol. Right now, we’re working on a non-vaping project. We’re putting up posters and potentially doing some events in our school about that.”
Drug awareness is important to Martin.
“I think that drug awareness is something that we should be really mindful of, especially with our youth,” he said. “It’s helped me be more mindful about things that might be affecting my friends and my classmates. I do what I do in the club, just so I can help out those friends and classmates, help them be better and not to fall into the pitfalls that addiction can bring.”
Fellowship of Christian Athletes combines two of his largest passions, his faith and his love of sports.
“My faith is one of the biggest aspects of my life and FCA kind of combined two of my favorite things, sports and God,” he said. “I’m able to use some of my abilities that God has given me to reach out to a whole group of children. ... It’s been a really rewarding experience. My faith is very important to me. I gave my life to Christ in seventh grade and I have been able to walk in that faith throughout my junior high and high school experience. I think it’s allowed me to find different friend groups, even meet new people. I try to be an example of Christ every day in my life.”
Martin, son of Ron Martin, of Metropolis, Illinois, and the late Katherine Martin, is this week’s Murray State University Teen of the Week.
Each Tuesday, The Sun publishes articles on outstanding regional high school seniors. From the final 32 students chosen, one will be chosen as the Teen of the Year around the end of the school year. They will receive a $5,000 scholarship. A second student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
Martin does not have much that he would change, but wishes he had been more open.
“If I could change anything about my last four years, I’d probably talk to people a little bit more,” he said. “I would get to know some people a little bit more. I’ve tried my best to do that, but I have not always been the best at it. I wish I knew a few more people.”
Martin plans to go to college and major in pre-med to be a physician’s assistant, following in his parents’ footsteps in the medical field.
