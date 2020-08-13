Administrators, faculty and staff in Massac Unit 1 and Joppa-Maple Grove District 38 are getting ready for the start of school next Monday, with COVID-19 preparations added to their to-do lists.
“Teachers are coming into the building this week to prepare their classrooms and unbox some of the new technology that we have. We’ll have training for that this week,” said Vickie Artman, Joppa-Maple Grove superintendent.
“We are also going back over the building making sure our signage is clearly posted and the markers are on the floor so students understand the six feet social distancing.
“It’s a challenge to see everything from the students’ viewpoint.”
Plans for the 2020-21 school year include “blended” options allowing for both in-class and remote learning in both districts. Both Massac Unit 1 and Joppa-Maple Grove districts used parent surveys to determine instruction preferences.
The majority of survey respondents preferred in-class instruction, approximately 80% in Joppa-Maple Grove, and 78% in Massac Unit 1.
In Massac Unit 1, approximately half of the students will attend class Mondays and Wednesdays, and the other half Tuesdays and Thursdays. Fridays will be a built-in remote learning day.
In Joppa-Maple Grove, students will receive five hours of in-person instruction Monday through Friday, with dismissal at 2 p.m. Remote learning also includes five hours of instruction.
Both districts are also preparing to adjust to any new directives from the Illinois State Board of Education or Southern 7 Health Department regarding COVID-19.
Massac Unit 1 has built in “checkpoints” every few weeks to evaluate the situation and make any necessary changes, according to Supt. Jason Hayes.
“We’re very committed to the health and safety of our students, staff, and families,” Artman said. “We’re going to make sure we’re prepared, but if things change then we will follow the guidance from the state.”
