METROPOLIS, Ill. — Due to an increase enacted by the Illinois General Assembly, Massac County will be increasing its recording fees by $9, beginning July 1.
The Massac County Commission approved the resolution during its meeting Tuesday. Commissioner Jayson Farmer was absent.
Massac County Clerk Hailey Miles explained that if the fee wasn’t increased, the difference would be taken out of the county’s general fund.
The ordinance increases the land records collection from $84 to $93; non-standard documents from $98 to $107; and condo/plat recording from $99 to $108. From all of them, $18 will go to the Rental Housing Support Program Fund.
Massac County Highway engineer Amy Ferris reported:
• The Country Club Road bridge reconstruction is “moving right along,” thanks to “some really good weather lately.” She expected the pouring of concrete for piers and abutments to begin this week. The construction of the new three-span concrete bridge is expected to take at least six months. The estimated cost to construct the new bridge is $1,514,452, with the Grade Crossing Protection Fund paying 80% of the cost and the county paying the remaining 20%, plus all future costs to maintain the new bridge.
• The newly repaved Joppa road is now striped and awaiting center line reflector installation. The project is being paid 60-40 through IDOT’s Truck Access Route Program and the federal Surface Transportation Program Rural program. Ferris said it’s expected to come in under the projected cost of an estimated $620,000.
• The two new tandem dump trucks, an International and a Mack, have been delivered to Woody’s Municipal for placement of the beds. The work will run simultaneously. The county used American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the trucks.
• She will be letting out for bids for a project involving the placement of three culverts in the coming weeks.
• Her research has found the USDA Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The grant program is based on the county’s median household income, which for Massac County “is a little higher than some of the counties in the area, but we would still qualify for 35% funding,” she said, giving the example that for a $200,000 piece of equipment, $70,000 would be funded. The grant program can be used toward an number of projects, including public works vehicles and equipment. She’s emailed for further information on the program, which has an ongoing application process. “The main thing is to make sure there is money available,” she said.
Sheriff Chad Kaylor reported his department will pick up its three new squad cars this week. He said they will still have to be outfitted and half of that equipment has arrived. He said it should take around a month to have them road ready.
Kaylor reported he’s received a quote of $25,000 for a security camera system for the courthouse. The commissioners gave Kaylor their approval to place the order.
Jennifer Parks and Sarah Goddard provided the quarterly update on activities of the Southern 7 Health Department.
Parks is with the department’s Massac County Head Start program. For its 2022-23 school year, the program had 32 birth to 3-year-olds in the center for Early Head Start; 14 children were home based, receiving 90-minute weekly visits and socializations twice a month; 108 4- to 5-year-olds were in Head Start. She noted there were 33 on a waiting list for Early Head Start.
“Our plan is to have the same numbers for next year. We have started accepting those children,” Parks said, noting they are writing a prevention initiative grant through the state. “We’re hoping if we get awarded, we’ll be able to provide 16 more Early Head Start slots.”
Goddard noted the Early Head Start is “a needed service here since we don’t have a lot of daycare slots.” Parks noted the program, like many others, is having trouble finding qualified staff.
Goddard is the fiscal officer for Southern 7. She noted the department is closing its fiscal year out and will have that report and the upcoming budget sent to the commission once it’s approved by the department’s board.
In other business:
• Brugger signed a Trustees Deed for 01-17-404-003, Old Boaz Road, Karnak.
• Under public comment, Rollo Burnett spoke with commissioners about a few items he had concerns about. He advised commissioners to use caution in relation to solar panel farms, noting they “could be an issue way down the road.” Miles and Brugger explained that is why the commissioners approved the ordinance regarding solar power facilities on May 25 “to protect the county.” Burnett also discussed “not being wasteful” with use of the county’s remaining ARPA funds and cannabis sales tax dollars. He emphasized the use of those dollars to update the highway department’s equipment and building.
• And County Treasurer Sarah Bremer reported the total in the county’s general fund is $3,071,728.47.
The commission’s next regular meeting will be at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 27.
