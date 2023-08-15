Church

 JASON THOMASON

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. — ”Church isn’t the building. It’s the people in it.” Those were the words Monday morning from Pastor Jeff Bremer as St. John’s Church — a small Massac County church with a congregation of about 50 people — smoldered behind him.

Bremer said a neighbor called him in the early morning hours to let him know the church was on fire. Crews arrived at about 4:20 a.m. and were able to save the fellowship building, but the sanctuary was a total loss. Despite the circumstances, Bremer is staying positive and already making plans for the congregation’s next service.

