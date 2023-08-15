MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. — ”Church isn’t the building. It’s the people in it.” Those were the words Monday morning from Pastor Jeff Bremer as St. John’s Church — a small Massac County church with a congregation of about 50 people — smoldered behind him.
Bremer said a neighbor called him in the early morning hours to let him know the church was on fire. Crews arrived at about 4:20 a.m. and were able to save the fellowship building, but the sanctuary was a total loss. Despite the circumstances, Bremer is staying positive and already making plans for the congregation’s next service.
“We’re not going to stop having church. That’s what I’m thinking about right now — where we can get together,” he said.
Massac County Emergency Management Director Brian Horn said he was “pretty wore out” Monday morning as fire crews continued extinguishing hot spots at the scene. It was raining hard when he arrived, but heavy smoke and fire still poured from the front of the building, with lightning creating an extra hazard for firefighters.
“I hate to see any building get destroyed, especially a church,” Horn said.
Built in 1894, St. John’s has been a part of the Massac County community for generations. It’s a church that Horn has attended himself, and he expects the loss to make an impact on the tight-knit community.
David Eckenberg, 69, said he’s attended St. John’s for most of his life, along with his father, grandparents and great-grandparents. Most of his family is buried in the church cemetery.
“It’s just been a good ol’ country church that I hope saved a lot of souls. A lot of people met here and a lot of people have been buried here, married here. It’s just a part of the county,” Eckenberg said. He calls the fire “sickening,” but said no one can take away the pictures and memories.
As for Bremer — he has faith that everything will work out.
“I’m not as down as the world might think. We’ll build back, and it’ll be OK. We won’t miss a church service or a Bible study. We’ll keep worshiping,” he said.
Horn said the Illinois state fire marshal is investigating the fire, which ignited as heavy storms moved through the Metropolis area. He could not yet confirm Monday whether it was sparked by a lightning strike. Massac County, Joppa and Brookport fire departments assisted on scene.
Bremer said the church board is meeting Tuesday night to discuss future plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.