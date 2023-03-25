METROPOLIS, Ill. — The next steps for executing a $1,182,105 Energy Transition Community Grant were the topic of a special called meeting of the Massac County Commission on Thursday, March 16.
After meeting with Tiffany George, executive director of the Southern Five Regional Planning District & Development Commission, the commissioners set up a public discussion/community stakeholder meeting with taxing districts for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Shawnee Community College Metro Center, located at 5385 Industrial Park Drive, Metropolis. Thursday’s meeting is open to the public.
The commission learned on Monday, March 6, the county had been approved for Phase 1 of the Energy Transition Community Grant, an initiative under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that provides funding for communities that have been impacted by fossil fuel plant or coal mine closures or significant reductions.
Communities in 22 areas impacted by recent or impending plant or mine closures or reductions were eligible to apply for the $40 million grant program, which is overseen by the state’s Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
More than 50 localities and municipal entities were approved for the first round of funding. For Massac County, it will help with economic development following the loss of EEI.
George made the commission aware of the grant when she visited in January. Kaley McGinnis, Massac County General Assistance chief deputy administrator, assisted in getting letters of support from stakeholders, and Southern Five submitted the grant on behalf of the entire county.
The Energy Transition Community Grant Program was designed to meet the needs of individual localities by addressing the economic and social impacts of plant closures. The funding can be used on a variety of initiatives and investments, including workforce development, housing support, business attraction efforts and more.
“The reason the state released this money is truly to help the communities,” George said. “We want this money to be a blessing, not something that’s going to cause strife in the community. We want it to bring the community together.”
George explained to the commissioners the county’s approval is an invitation to apply for a Phase 2 application, which is due by May 31. This application requires community stakeholder input, which includes economic development organizations, taxing bodies, communities, low-income, environmental justice, education institutions, elected and appointed officials.
“The way the state wants this process to work is I would facilitate a meeting to where we would openly talk about the needs of the community and what the community and the commissioners would like to see done with these monies,” George said.
After consulting with the stakeholders, the commission, in conjunction with Southern Five, will develop a detailed plan for the grant funding, including project design and budget which outlines specific intended uses for grant funds.
“The state expects the performance period to be one to three years, which is dictated by what project is chosen. They’re asking this Phase 2 be very detailed in what we’d like to accomplish with those funds and how that budget looks,” George said. “It’s very open for each community to dictate how they want to use this money for their community.”
However, she emphasized: “It’s going to take time to disseminate what you (the commissioners) as leaders of this project want to see done. With the size of the county, you want to make sure that whatever programs you put in place, the program itself is going run fluidly to where you don’t run out of money or you’re not completely oversaturated by asks. We have to figure that out in great detail.”
George anticipates “the funding will be more than a year,” but she’s not entirely clear if Massac’s $1.1 million will be “a one-time deal” or awarded annually as the state has set aside the $40 million for the coal-impacted communities until 2045. That aspect, she said, will factor “into the game plan of how we go about looking into” how the monies are used.
Commissioners emphasized their objective for this grant is to develop the best way to use the funds for the benefit of the entire county.
“I think we should focus on creating some jobs through new business. That’s always our biggest struggle in Massac County,” said commission vice chairman Jayson Farmer, as commissioner Jeff Brugger and Jimmy Burnham noted in agreement. “If you look at the grant, it talks about bringing jobs into the community. That will help all the other stakeholders and everyone down the road.”
In other business, during the March 16 special meeting, Brugger signed an intergovernmental agreement between Massac County and the Village of Joppa to allocate $50,000 to construct a new two-bay fire station. The agreement, using American Rescue Plan Act funds, was approved at the Sept. 20, 2022 commission meeting.
