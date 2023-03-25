METROPOLIS, Ill. — The next steps for executing a $1,182,105 Energy Transition Community Grant were the topic of a special called meeting of the Massac County Commission on Thursday, March 16.

After meeting with Tiffany George, executive director of the Southern Five Regional Planning District & Development Commission, the commissioners set up a public discussion/community stakeholder meeting with taxing districts for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Shawnee Community College Metro Center, located at 5385 Industrial Park Drive, Metropolis. Thursday’s meeting is open to the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In